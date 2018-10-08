With the nonconference portion of the schedule complete, Ole Miss faces a back half of nothing but SEC opponents.

The Rebels, 4-2 after a 70-21 mauling of ULM on Saturday, head to Little Rock to face Arkansas as 7.5-point favorites. Ole Miss hasn't beaten the Razorbacks since winning two in a row in 2012-2013. Arkansas is 1-5 following an oddly respectable 65-31 showing against Alabama.

Facing likely the two best defenses it will see this season, Ole Miss is averaging only 11 points per game in SEC play, scoring seven against Alabama and 15 against LSU in the two losses. With winnable games coming up, what's the expectation for the Ole Miss offense?

In the chart below we break down Ole Miss offensively since the arrival of offensive coordinator Phil Longo -- an 18-game sample size. As you'll see, the Rebels have been average to slightly above average by SEC standards against Power Five teams during Longo's tenure. And Ole Miss has destroyed non-Power Five teams with his system.

Ole Miss is on the bad side of SEC averages in points per game, third down conversions and negative plays, while the Rebels, as expected, have excelled in passing yards.

The chart shows Ole Miss' offensive stats in a number of categories. The first column is Ole Miss' average since the beginning of 2017 against Power Five opponents. Then it's Ole Miss' average against non-Power Five opponents. The last two columns are the Power Five average against other Power Five teams and the SEC average against Power Five teams to give you a baseline for comparison.

Note: If you're on mobile, the chart will scroll to show all of the columns.