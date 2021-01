OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss used a dominant defensive effort Saturday to beat Texas A&M, 61-50.

It was the second time this week the Rebels held a Southeastern Conference opponent to 50 points or less. The Rebels defeated Mississippi State, 64-46, Tuesday in Starkville.

After Saturday's win, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and guard Jarkel Joiner met with the media via Zoom.