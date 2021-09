White chooses Ole Miss over in-state Razorbacks, Kansas State and Louisvile

Ole Miss received two commitments from four-stars Nick Cull and Bryson Hurst at the end of August. Since then, it’s been relatively quiet on the recruiting front for head coach Lane Kiffin.

The silence ended on Wednesday when three-star Parkview (Ark.) safety Jaylon White verbally committed to Ole Miss over Arkansas, Kansas State and Louisville. White also held notable offers from Baylor, Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Utah.

The Rebels' 13th commit in the 2022 class brings a unique skill set to DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge’s defensive secondary class. He joins the aforementioned Cull and four-stars Marquez Dortch and Taylor Groves.

White plays quarterback for Parkview, while also spending time on the other side of the football as a safety. This year, White has been instrumental in his team’s 3-0 start, dazzling fans and opponents alike with his athleticism and speed to run away from defenders.