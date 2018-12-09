Now that Ole Miss has its defensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Mike MacIntyre has to work with in year one in Oxford.

The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season and were outside the 100 defensively in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

With limited depth in spots, Ole Miss had to play several newcomers who would have benefited from redshirt seasons. Moving forward, there's the hope inside the program that the early experience can be a positive in the years ahead.

Take a look at the returning options for the Ole Miss defense under MacIntyre in 2019.