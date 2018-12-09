What Mike MacIntyre inherits with the Ole Miss defense
Now that Ole Miss has its defensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Mike MacIntyre has to work with in year one in Oxford.
The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season and were outside the 100 defensively in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.
With limited depth in spots, Ole Miss had to play several newcomers who would have benefited from redshirt seasons. Moving forward, there's the hope inside the program that the early experience can be a positive in the years ahead.
Take a look at the returning options for the Ole Miss defense under MacIntyre in 2019.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Name
|Season snap count
|2018 tackles
|
Victor Evans
|
260
|
19
|
Ross Donelly
|
233
|
21
|
Markel Winters
|
174
|
14
|Name
|Season snap count
|2019 classification
|
Benito Jones
|
627
|
Senior
|
Josiah Coatney
|
542
|
Senior
|
Qaadir Sheppard
|
521
|
Senior
|
Austrian Robinson
|
358
|
Senior
|
Charles Wiley
|
296
|
Junior
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
274
|
Sophomore
|
Brenden Williams
|
59
|
Senior
|
Sincere David
|
43
|
Sophomore
|
Hal Northern
|
21
|
Junior
|
Quinten Bivens
|
17
|
Freshman
|
KD Hill
|
12
|
Freshman
QUICK THOUGHT: The striking image is what leaves the roster after the 2019 season. There's experience and serviceable depth for next season, but heading into 2020 Ole Miss has to replace five players from the above list including the four with the most returning snaps from 2018.
LINEBACKER
|Name
|Season snap count
|2018 tackles
|
Detric Bing-Dukes
|
107
|
10
|Name
|Season snap count
|2019 classification
|
Mohamed Sanogo
|
713
|
Junior
|
Willie Hibbler
|
561
|
Senior
|
Jacquez Jones
|
227
|
Sophomore
|
Kevontae Ruggs
|
171
|
Sophomore
|
Dona Evans
|
49
|
Junior
|
Josh Clarke
|
13
|
Freshman
|
Zikerrion Baker
|
11
|
Freshman
|
Jonathan Hess
|
10
|
Sophomore
|
Luke Knox
|
2
|
Freshman
QUICK THOUGHT: With apologies to Bing-Dukes, all players of significance return in 2019 at linebacker. Mohamed Sanogo took on a hefty load of responsibility during his sophomore season, leading Ole Miss in tackles. Jon Sumrall's best feather in his cap may be the improvement of Willie Hibbler, and a lot of people are optimistic about the continued development of Jacquez Jones.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
|Name
|Season snap count
|2018 tackles
|
Zedrick Woods
|
843
|
79
|
Ken Webster
|
366
|
33
|
Javien Hamilton
|
361
|
18
|
CJ Moore
|
327
|
17
|
Cam Ordway
|
81
|
6
|Name
|Season snap count
|2019 classification
|
Myles Hartsfield
|
643
|
Senior
|
Keidron Smith
|
497
|
Sophomore
|
Vernon Dasher
|
467
|
Senior
|
Jalen Julius
|
408
|
Senior
|
CJ Miller
|
232
|
Junior
|
Armani Linton
|
147
|
Senior
|
Montrell Custis
|
135
|
Junior
|
Tylan Knight
|
119
|
Sophomore
|
Jaylon Jones
|
55
|
Junior
|
JaKorey Hawkins
|
31
|
Freshman
|
Ty Rocconi
|
16
|
Freshman
|
Art Mitchell
|
14
|
Senior
QUICK THOUGHT: Jaylon Jones is what sticks out here. The Rebels didn't even get a full game out of their best coverage defender in 2018, and if he's healthy that provides a significant spark for next season. Montrell Custis had also played well prior to injury. The losses of Zedrick Woods and Ken Webster are notable, as Woods hardly ever came off the field and Webster was the best cover corner once Jones went down.