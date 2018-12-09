Ticker
football

What Mike MacIntyre inherits with the Ole Miss defense

AP
Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsChase
Editor

Now that Ole Miss has its defensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Mike MacIntyre has to work with in year one in Oxford.

The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season and were outside the 100 defensively in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

With limited depth in spots, Ole Miss had to play several newcomers who would have benefited from redshirt seasons. Moving forward, there's the hope inside the program that the early experience can be a positive in the years ahead.

Take a look at the returning options for the Ole Miss defense under MacIntyre in 2019.

DEFENSIVE LINE

NOT RETURNING AT DEFENSIVE LINE
Name Season snap count 2018 tackles

Victor Evans

260

19

Ross Donelly

233

21

Markel Winters

174

14
RETURNING AT DEFENSIVE LINE
Name Season snap count 2019 classification

Benito Jones

627

Senior

Josiah Coatney

542

Senior

Qaadir Sheppard

521

Senior

Austrian Robinson

358

Senior

Charles Wiley

296

Junior

Tariqious Tisdale

274

Sophomore

Brenden Williams

59

Senior

Sincere David

43

Sophomore

Hal Northern

21

Junior

Quinten Bivens

17

Freshman

KD Hill

12

Freshman

QUICK THOUGHT: The striking image is what leaves the roster after the 2019 season. There's experience and serviceable depth for next season, but heading into 2020 Ole Miss has to replace five players from the above list including the four with the most returning snaps from 2018.

LINEBACKER 

NOT RETURNING AT LINEBACKER
Name Season snap count 2018 tackles

Detric Bing-Dukes

107

10
RETURNING AT LINEBACKER
Name Season snap count 2019 classification

Mohamed Sanogo

713

Junior

Willie Hibbler

561

Senior

Jacquez Jones

227

Sophomore

Kevontae Ruggs

171

Sophomore

Dona Evans

49

Junior

Josh Clarke

13

Freshman

Zikerrion Baker

11

Freshman

Jonathan Hess

10

Sophomore

Luke Knox

2

Freshman

QUICK THOUGHT: With apologies to Bing-Dukes, all players of significance return in 2019 at linebacker. Mohamed Sanogo took on a hefty load of responsibility during his sophomore season, leading Ole Miss in tackles. Jon Sumrall's best feather in his cap may be the improvement of Willie Hibbler, and a lot of people are optimistic about the continued development of Jacquez Jones.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NOT RETURNING AT DEFENSIVE BACK
Name Season snap count 2018 tackles

Zedrick Woods

843

79

Ken Webster

366

33

Javien Hamilton

361

18

CJ Moore

327

17

Cam Ordway

81

6
RETURNING AT DEFENSIVE BACK
Name Season snap count 2019 classification

Myles Hartsfield

643

Senior

Keidron Smith

497

Sophomore

Vernon Dasher

467

Senior

Jalen Julius

408

Senior

CJ Miller

232

Junior

Armani Linton

147

Senior

Montrell Custis

135

Junior

Tylan Knight

119

Sophomore

Jaylon Jones

55

Junior

JaKorey Hawkins

31

Freshman

Ty Rocconi

16

Freshman

Art Mitchell

14

Senior

QUICK THOUGHT: Jaylon Jones is what sticks out here. The Rebels didn't even get a full game out of their best coverage defender in 2018, and if he's healthy that provides a significant spark for next season. Montrell Custis had also played well prior to injury. The losses of Zedrick Woods and Ken Webster are notable, as Woods hardly ever came off the field and Webster was the best cover corner once Jones went down.

