OXFORD — Jordan Wilkins wanted to prove he can be more than a third-down back.

Marquis Haynes wanted to prove his time in the 40-yard dash last month in Indianapolis was an aberration.

For both former Ole Miss standouts, it was essentially mission accomplished Tuesday at the Rebels’ Pro Day.

Wilkins ran a “decent” unofficial 4.51-second 40-yard dash Tuesday, more than a month after he was unable to run in Indianapolis due to a hamstring injury suffered during training.

“It wasn’t my best time,” Wilkins said. “I was really aiming for 4.4s, but it was a decent day. I felt great. Being healthy makes a huge difference. I just wanted to come out, compete and have fun with it.”

Wilkins, who was measured at 6-foot, 214 pounds, said he is hearing he could be drafted anywhere from the third to the fifth round in May. Teams, he said, like his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and are really scrutinizing his ability to pass-protect.

“I’m not paying too much attention to (projections),” Wilkins said. “That’s just a foot in the door to be drafted. I have to keep working to make sure I stay there and have a good career.”

Haynes weighed in at 234 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame Tuesday, making his speed critical to his draft status. Haynes a 4.56-second 40-yard dash Tuesday.

“When I got here and felt home and comfortable, I ran the fastest time I’ve run,” Haynes said. “At the combine, they asked me if I was going to run again at Pro Day and I told them, ‘Yes, sir, I was,’ and I came out here and ran and I was very pleased.”

Haynes said he hasn’t focused on draft projections. Instead, he’s trained each day in Tuscaloosa, Ala., focusing on getting better every day.

“When the time comes, the teams that really want me, I’ll hear from them,” Haynes said.

Haynes said teams see him as “a rocket” off the edge, a disruptive force as a pass rusher. Haynes said some teams are looking at him as a defensive end; others, as an outside linebacker.

“I felt like I did everything I needed to do,” Haynes said. “Everything the coaches wanted to see me do, I did. …I’m ready to learn and give all my efforts and just be on deck.”

SPEAKS DISPLAYS VERSATILITY: Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks said he felt he had “a pretty good showing” at Tuesday’s Pro Day.

Speaks, who weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, did not run the 40-yard dash after posting a solid time in Indianapolis. Instead, he just went through the drills at the end of the session.

“I felt like it was a solid showing (in Indianapolis),” Speaks said. “I’ve never really been a testing type guy with the 40 and all that type stuff. As far as the amount of effort and work I put into it, I felt I got good results back.”

Speaks said some times are looking at him inside and others are looking at him as a strong-side defensive end.

“I feel like playing ball (at tackle) the last three years has made me comfortable and I feel like going to end is sort of like going back home,” Speaks said. “It’s 50-50.”

REBEL RUMBLINGS: Offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin lifted 225 pounds 35 times in the bench press, one more than Laremy Tunsil was able to post in 2016. …Wilkins’ vertical jump was 37 inches. …Linebacker DeMarquis Gates was measured at 6-2, 221 pounds. He ran a 4.65-second 40, posted a 34.5-inch vertical jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 17 times. …Former defensive back A.J. Moore posted an unofficial time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.