With 'more to prove,' Brooks makes call to transfer to Ole Miss

This past season, Brooks won All-CUSA honors and faced a decision -- stay in college and take advantage of the COViD exemption or go professional. Brooks decided to play one more season at the college level and announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

Western Kentucky gave him a chance, however, and Brooks made the very most of it. After playing in 19 games in his first two seasons for the Hilltoppers, Brooks started all 12 games in 2020, taking 764 offensive snaps at the position, producing a PFF College’s Premium Stats 83.4 overall blocking rating in 2020, ranking second among Conference USA tackles behind Marshall's Will Ulmer, who had an 85.8 rating. Brooks' overall rating placed him 11th in FBS and his 77.5 pass blocking grade ranked tied for No. 41 nationally.

The Cedar Park, Texas, product was ranked as a two-star prospect and the No. 451 player in the Lone Star state.

"I felt I had more to prove," Brooks said Monday afternoon. "I want to make the Senior Bowl. I want to go to the (NFL Scouting) Combine. And I want to continue to get better and do it against the very best guys in the country."

The decision to leave Western Kentucky, Brooks said Monday, was difficult.

"It was the only school that really gave me a shot coming out of high school," Brooks said. "It was really hard. That was home for me for four years."

Brooks said he loved Bowling Green, Ky., and the people that cheered for the Hilltoppers during his time there.

"I wanted to make sure the place I went matched that atmosphere and Oxford did that for me," Brooks said.

Brooks' decision came down to Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder said he went through the process as professionally as possible, watching film and attending meetings during his visits. He didn't have player hosts or go out to parties or take part in photo shoots. The process, he said, was "very exhausting mentally."

"Ole Miss contained everything I was looking for," Brooks said. "Most of the schools I looked at were good fits. It was a matter of finding the best combination of everything. It was really hard there at the end."

Brooks is already in Oxford. Classes resume at Ole Miss on Tuesday and Brooks said he should have the required paperwork filed in time to start classes later this week. He'll also begin working out with new strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage this week as well.

Brooks figures to play a huge role on Ole Miss' offensive line in 2022. Tackles Nick Broeker and Jeremy James return, though Broeker's professional future could be on the interior.

"I'd like to play right tackle," Brooks said. "That's where I'm most comfortable. I can play left tackle. I played that some (at Western Kentucky) and I played that in high school. I can play the interior in a pinch. ...Wherever I need to fit in best, I'm good with it. I also know I have to earn it. You have to earn everything you get."