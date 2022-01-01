With Sugar Bowl in the books, all eyes turn toward active future

The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

The season is over.

No. 8 Ole Miss lost the Allstate Sugar Bowl, 21-7, to No. 7 Baylor on Saturday night in New Orleans. The Rebels finished the season 10-3.

The action, on the other hand, is likely just getting started.

What we know:

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is off to Norman, Okla., to assume the same post with the Oklahoma Sooners. Ole Miss hired Lebby’s replacement, South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., last week, something Lane Kiffin confirmed on Friday. An official announcement to that effect is expected soon.

Strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love is leaving to take the same job at Oregon under new Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Kiffin confirmed Saturday night. Former Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage is believed to the tabbed replacement for Love, though nothing official has been released regarding Love or Savage.

What we think:

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who did amazing work with the Rebels’ defense this fall, has emerged as a very hot commodity. Per several sources, Durkin is the leading candidate to replace departed Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko at College Station. Elko was named as David Cutcliffe’s successor at Duke earlier this month, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was very impressed with what he saw from Ole Miss throughout the fall.

"DJ's probably going to have a lot of opportunities," Kiffin said. "He's done a great job all season. I don't know of any other opportunities or anything but he's done a fabulous job with our players, not just performance but recruiting and flipping over a roster that -- you guys have followed it here -- was statistically, over the last five years, as bad as anybody in the country. He's done a great job, along with the other coaches, of flipping that roster over to have them play like they did tonight and play like they did most of the season."

If Durkin leaves — and it’s believed Durkin has more than one option to evaluate — Kiffin must decide whether to take the co-defensive coordinator tag off Chris Partridge and elevate him to solo coordinator status or go outside the current staff to fill that post.

What else:

Ole Miss is going to be very active in the transfer portal over the coming weeks and months. The Rebels are looking to add a quarterback to join Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent. Having missed out on Spencer Rattler and Dillon Gabriel, it’s widely believed Ole Miss’ answer isn’t yet in the portal as of this writing.

There are also rumblings TCU transfer portal running back Zach Evans could commit to Ole Miss in the coming days, though Evans has some academic issues he must address to be available in the fall.

Presumably, Ole Miss already has an answer from Union, N.J., defensive back Davison Igbinosun, though he won’t make his decision known until Jan. 7. Ole Miss isn’t expected to be very active during the second signing period, which begins in early February.

There are also rumblings several current Ole Miss players could enter the portal in the coming days, leading to fairly significant roster turnover.

Along those lines, Ole Miss is awaiting decisions from several current players regarding the NFL. Running back Snoop Conner is expected to return. Linebacker Chance Campbell, per sources, hasn’t made his decision.

"That's for another day," Conner said.

"Right now, I'm just taking in this loss," Campbell said. "So, that's about it."