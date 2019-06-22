Earlier this week, De'Ricky Wright de-committed from Alabama.

Ole Miss and Kentucky were immediately in position to pounce on Wright, and on Saturday, the Rebels got their man.

Wright, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker from Gadsden, Ala., chose Ole Miss over Georgia Tech, Miami, Indiana, LSU and more than 10 others.

McCready's take: Wright camped at Ole Miss earlier this month and impressed coaches with his speed, athleticism, ball skills and coverage skills. Alabama had recruited Wright mostly as a safety but Wright will likely outgrow that position and become a linebacker who can make plays off the edge and drop into coverage and handle tight ends, running backs and slot receivers in the passing game.