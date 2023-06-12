OXFORD — Teja Young entered the transfer portal, hoping not just for his phone to ring but for one particular person to be on the other line.

When that call came, his decision was made.

That person, of course, was his former Florida Atlantic coach, Lane Kiffin, who is now prepping for his fourth season at Ole Miss.

“The commitment part was really easy,” Young said Friday after arriving in Oxford to begin the Rebels’ offseason training program. “Waiting on a phone call from the right school may have been the hardest part, cut I think once I got the call from Coach Kiffin to come join him again, there was no doubt.”

The 5-11, 192-pound Young, a West Palm Beach, Fla., native, is the 14th defensive player to join Ole Miss from the NCAA Transfer Portal since the Rebels’ season ended in late December with a loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl in Houston. Young, who played extensively for FAU for four seasons after signing with the Owls in 2018, had 47 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble last year.

“They told me I’d just be playing defensive back,” Young said, referring to his new role at Ole Miss. “I can help out anywhere. I’m a guy who can play any position. Whatever we need for the team to be successful, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Young picked up considerable interest in the portal, but he said his familiarity with Kiffin and Co. made his decision a no-brainer.

“It’s just the staff,” Young said. “Being comfortable with the staff, knowing what you get out of dealing with this staff and now it’s on a bigger stage. How could you not want to be here?”

This will be Young’s final season of collegiate eligibility. Ole Miss begins the 2023 season on Sept. 2 in Oxford versus Mercer.