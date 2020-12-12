RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Ole Miss smothers UNC-Wilmington

OXFORD -- Ole Miss is still shaking the rust off its offense, but the Rebels' defense gave UNC-Wilmington fits Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss improved to 2-0 with its 78-58 win.

Romello White had 20 points and six rebounds to lead Ole Miss. Guard Devontae Shuler had 18 points, six assists and three steals. Luis Rodriguez had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

"I felt good," White said. "My teammates gave me a lot of confidence early getting me the ball in good situations. Once I get in a good feeling, I feel like I can keep going all night. Everybody on our team is a great defender, real scrappy. Everybody plays real hard and real tough. It starts in practice. We got at every day in practice. We know we are a family and we take it to each in practice and it shows in games."

Ty Gadsden led UNC-Wilmington with 16 points. Mike Okauru had 15 and Jaylen Sims had 13.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels' win:

1. Defense is this team's calling card. That much is obvious. Ole Miss prevented easy looks for the most part Saturday, caused turnovers and dominated the boards. That's the identity. This is a blue-collar team.

"Our guys just created so much energy among themselves," Davis said. "We just kept going. We've got a chance to be an elite defensive team before the year's out."

Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 40-26.

2. The defense led to points in transition, and that's going to be an important element moving forward.

Ole Miss won in points off turnovers, 24-9.

3. It's too early to focus a lot of who is getting what minutes, and it must be remembered that a handful of guys are playing their way back into shape after the COVID-19 breakout, but Ole Miss started Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, KJ Buffen, Rodriguez and White Saturday.

Robert Allen and Matthew Murrell played big minutes off the bench.

4. White gives Ole Miss rim presence on both ends of the floor, something the program simply hasn't had in years. He's active on both ends, is a good passer and is relentless on the glass. In short, he's a weapon.

Khadim Sy had a shoulder issue and was very limited Saturday.

"Romello has toughness and he has great hands so he can go get balls," Davis said. "I think he's a really good passer. He's had great experience. He's been in a bunch of big games. Those are going to keep coming."

5. It was another really solid effort from Shuler. He has such a motor and is more skilled than he gets credit for. If he can stay healthy, this could be that special season everyone has always known was possible.

6. Rodriguez just shows up all over the floor. He's a consummate glue guy. He does all the little things, all the dirty things. It's obvious Davis has the utmost confidence in him. His role is big and is likely only going to get bigger.

"We have a thing in our locker room that says, 'The game honors toughness,'" Davis said. "His improvement is terrific."

7. I continue to wonder if this team has enough perimeter shooting. Ole Miss was 4-for-15 from the 3-point line Saturday. Again, it's very early but it's something to keep an eye on.

8. Buffen picked up early fouls, forcing him to the bench. It's his Achilles heel, a habit he has to break if this team is going to reach its summit. Buffen finished with six points, two rebounds and four fouls. As the season gets tougher, Ole Miss needs him on the floor.

9. Everyone in college basketball had a heavy heart on Saturday after Florida's Kevontae Johnson collapsed early in the Gators' loss at Florida State. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to a Tallahassee hospital. As of this writing, he was listed in critical but stable condition/

10. Ole Miss wraps up its three-game homestead Monday night at 7 against Central Arkansas. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.