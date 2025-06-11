The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 324

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 324. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

Advertisement

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

From bradleywayne: Question. Why do crybabies always feel the need to come here and bitch about anything and everything? They say it’s a message board? What is their message ? That they are crybaby losers who never owned a jock ?

I understand your sentiment, but the message boards provide an outlet for a lot of things -- community, information, commiserating, celebrating and, well, bitching. This is a place where people feel they can release their anger, frustration, etc., after losses or negative developments without dealing with the trolls they endure on X or most other social media platforms. This place is tame compared to X in terms of the bitching.

From cctrey5: With the Warriors dynasty coming to an end here soon, do you think history will remember how their front office fumbled three lottery picks in 2 years? Of course we have the gift of hindsight here, but I think it’s interesting that they could’ve extended their run for another decade or so

That dynasty is dead. The Warriors had a hell of a run, but it's over with the current iteration. No way they win another one. As for the fumbled draft picks -- I assume you're referencing Kuminga and Moody -- I think it goes to show you how difficult the draft is. I mean, look at the Thunder in that draft. They took Chet Holmgren at 2, Ousmane Dieng at 11, Jalen Williams at 12 and Jaylin Williams at 34. That's a hell of a haul, but Dieng is a relative bust. Where would the Thunder be today if they'd taken Walker Kessler (who went 22) or Christian Braun (21) or even Tari Eason (17) instead of Dieng? At the end of the day, this Warriors era will be remembered for Steph Curry's greatness, Steve Kerr's coaching and Draymond Green's toughness. It's an era that will be discussed for decades to come. What they did will be difficult to replicate.

From _bHAMreb: I’m an NBA fan. My dad lived in Chicago when I was growing up so we went and saw Jordan play all the time. I was hooked. Once Jokic arrived in Denver, I started really following the Nuggets. I just love watching his game. There’s a ton of negativity around the NBA product these days. My only complaint is the frequent number of blowouts. Point differential for each game is up 40% in the last 10 years. My beloved Nuggets became the first team in history to have three 30 point losses in a single playoff yet had a solid playoff run. My question is how do you think the NBA can curtail the blowouts? Sorry to be long winded. I hope the Thunder win it for you!

During the regular season, blowouts are just part of the sport. You have schedule losses, load management, travel, etc. There are just games where teams have basically lost before the opening tip and if things are going badly by early in the third quarter, those teams wave the white flag. The Nuggets-Thunder series was crazy in that Games 2 and 7 were blowouts. In Game 2, Denver waved the flag early and -- rightly, in hindsight -- turned its attention to Game 3, which it won. Games 4 and 5 were classics, and OKC pulled both out of the fire. As for curtailing blowouts, I just don't think it's possible. So many teams are in rebuild mode, and those young teams are susceptible to getting whacked here and there.

From REBNUT: Does the new NIL ruling with profit sharing mean Ole Miss will go back to winning 6 to 9 games every once in a while and that’s the pinnacle of success for us ? I’ve been spoiled by ten win seasons.

I don't think so. I'm in the minority -- or at least one of the few who's willing to say this out loud -- who think the House settlement has no chance of sticking and the unregulated system that we've witnessed over the last few years remains the most logical path moving forward.

From TupeloReb99: What’s your opinion on the Musk/Trump saga that’s transpired over the last few days?

I really haven't kept up much of late. I can't remember the last time I watched the news and I haven't opened the Wall Street Journal or New York Times for more than a minute in weeks. That said, I think Musk wants Trump to run the country like he runs his businesses. And while he's right in believing that's the path to erasing debt and balancing budgets and whatnot, that's just not how Washington works, for better or worse. Trump learned that in his first term, and while he's clearly trying to make substantive change, nothing gets done in Washington without compromise and pork.

From Kylethehoss: Do you believe the people, who are rioting in LA, think their actions will change anything?

I'm gloriously ignorant regarding what's going on there. I have seen some things, but for whatever reason, I've checked out. My friend, Josh Hendrickson, has been sending me some things, so my answer to your question is no. No, I don't think the rioters believe they're accomplishing anything or achieving change. I mean, they're so upset about deportations that they loot the Apple Store? A Univision anchor appearing on CNN said, "California was part of Mexico and all of the Southwest is Mexico." That's actually not true, but regardless, her statement is part of trend these days to where people refer to some arbitrary point in the past and claim that the people who occupied that land at that time are the rightful heirs to that land. That's never how it's worked at any point in history. It's an ongoing culture of oppression and victimhood. And if you're throwing rocks and bottles and such at police cars and setting those vehicles on fire, you're a criminal.

From TX via TN Rebel: I've got a couple of kids who are thriving in "non-revenue sports" in junior high and high school. Do you think many of the non-rev sports at schools are in danger? The more I read about the judge's decision, the more I'm worried about it all.

In short, yes. Throw in this influx of private equity and those sports are going to be greatly diminished if not killed off. Again, the college sports model wasn't built for this.

From coachnuke: If you're the president of the Knicks do you propose a trade for Giannis with KAT and Bridges or Anonoby , McBride any combo of those 4? Your the Bucks would you accept ?

I mean, I guess. You could put Brunson with Giannis and have a very solid 1-2 punch. But again, Giannis isn't getting any younger, and you'd have to surround those two with a lot of talent. And if I'm the Bucks, I think I'd want a younger package with a ton of picks that would give me financial flexibility moving forward.

From GoodByeTadPad: We spoke last week and you were headed to DC with the boy(s). We spoke about the sightseeing you were going to do. Curious about 2 things:1) I love DC and the history you can explore. I know you've been there in the past. I've been reluctant to take my kids because of protests, political divisiveness, etc..... Did you notice a difference on this trip as opposed to earlier visits? 2) Curious what your exchange student (Apologies....I know how to pronounce his name but don't want to butcher it spelling it) thought of the trip? Through the eyes of a 17-18 year old European

1. No, I saw no protests and felt safe. Hell, one night I went running from my hotel down to the National Mall. I was running around the Washington Monument at midnight. I really didn't see anything crazy. There was a lot of Pride signage everywhere, so I guess if you view some of that as political, there was that. Otherwise, it was just tourist overload. There were so many kids everywhere from school trips. They made getting around and seeing things a little bit difficult. 2. I think Eikka enjoyed it. He got to see the White House, the Capitol, got to meet the Speaker of the House, toured Arlington National Cemetery, etc. He saw a Major League Baseball game, enjoyed the bustle of DC and all of that. You know how it is with kids these days, though. They're on their phones. I think they take in more than we think they do, but it's hard to say what actually makes an impact in their minds.

From Levi275: What do you do to “disconnect” when you’re no doubt being constantly inundated with screens, X, YouTube, etc. for your job? How do you reset when there is a sensory overload 24/7?

I'm not good at it. I have been trying to read more. I try to take 30 minutes a day, put my phone away and read a book. I'm not consistent. I've got a couple of beach trips upcoming. I'm planning to leave my phone behind as much as possible.

From jmeesha: Neal, under the new plan of each school receiving 20.5 million a year for athletes, will players, for instance, on the football roster each receive the same amount or will that figure be determined as to their star quality and will be at the coach's discretion. Thanks. You are deeply appreciated and I love your answers to questions that you do every Wednesday.

I honestly don't know. I think different schools will do it different ways, but I think for the most part, the revenue sharing will be evenly distributed and players will make more via actual NIL that is approved through a third-party system. That is the case if the House settlement holds, I believe. I don't believe it will survive legal scrutiny. We'll see if I'm right or wrong.

From nrichards19: I was listening to the Theo von/jd Vance podcast the other day, and thought that the podcast went really well for jd. As you said during the campaign, if you just listen to jd, he’s a normal guy that seems like he’d be nice to talk to and have a beer with.However, Is this new format of media a problem? Theo has decried Israel/gaza, tariffs and a whole host of other issues, but didn’t press jd on anything. Granted, he’s a comedian and it isn’t his job, but as more and more people strictly get their news from Rogan, Matt Dillon, Theo, etc., do they shoulder some type of responsibility to ask hard questions and press given their influence is so much more than CNN could hope to be at this point in time?I agree that mainstream media has extreme problems. However, if I were a politician and wanted to get traction, I’d go on these popular podcasts (see Kamala’s dead campaign as the antithesis) mainly where they aren’t going to dig and that does worlds more than actually sitting down with a journalist asking tough questions that inform people what you are doing.

I have a hard time listening to Theo Von. My wife loves his podcasts, so I try here and there, but for the most part, I don't really enjoy them. I saw clips of he and Vance, and as you said, Vance did quite well. Like you, I'd like more substance, but I think young people view Von as "media." I think podcasts like his are how they get the bulk of their "news." That said, I don't believe Von or Rogan or people of that ilk view themselves as "journalists." I think they believe they're entertainers. Mainstream media has lost credibility. Period. I believe that's a societal issue that will have real ramifications, but media lost that credibility the old-fashioned way, if you will. It lied to the public, twisted facts and got in bed with political parties and with advertisers (Big Pharma), and you know the rest.

From cagardner: Is 24/7 one of those websites where you’re required to write a story every day?