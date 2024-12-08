2024 AAC Freshman of the Year expected to visit Ole Miss

Ole Miss will ink the majority of its high school recruiting class today. Head inside to get the latest.
Warde Manuel gives a bit of a word salad about the Rebels and Hurricanes' resumes.
Jaxson Dart has been named the winner of the 2024 C Spire Conerly Trophy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Dre Davis scored 18 points, Sean Pedulla added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi shot 63 percent in the
10 Thoughts: It's lobbying/politicking time, my SEC rankings, hoops impress in San Diego, Burton Webb, links and more
