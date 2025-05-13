Ole Miss tops UT Martin to open final week of regular season

OXFORD | Ole Miss coasted past UT Martin on Tuesday in the final midweek of the season.

The Rebels jumped out to a seven-run lead by the third inning and beat the Skyhawks, 11-4, two days before a visit from Auburn to close the regular season. Ole Miss (35-17) dropped one spot in the RPI to No. 18 and avoided a seven-place drop by securing the win over RPI 229 UT Martin (20-31).

Mitchell Sanford hit two home runs and now has 14 on the season, one behind Austin Fawley for the team lead. Ethan Surowiec, who entered with 11 at-bats on the season, hit his second home run. Will Furniss hit his eighth home run of the season.

"Surowiec deserved it," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "We've tried to get him in, and he's earned time. I said on the radio there are some Kemp-like skills with him."

Campbell Smithwick went 4-for-4 with a double. He scored twice and also walked.

Ole Miss had 12 hits with half of them for extra bases. The Rebels walked six times and were hit by five pitches. Ole Miss was 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Luke Hill was hit twice to extend his reached base streak to 36 games.

Starter Cade Townsend allowed two runs in four innings with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He gave up a home run and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes.

"I thought (Townsend) was good, even if it didn't have the length you hoped for," Bianco said. "That's a pretty good offense over there, and he had some two-strike counts. Probably a little frustrated."

Patrick Galle yielded two runs on four hits in one relief inning. Gunnar Dennis, Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks each threw a shutout inning.

Landon Waters gave up a run in 0.2 innings, and Alex Canney got the final out.