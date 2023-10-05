OXFORD — Arkansas and No. 16 Ole Miss square off Saturday night (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) with the Razorbacks looking to snap a three-game losing streak and the Rebels looking to stay in conference and CFP contention heading into next week’s open date.

Neal McCready: 1. It's Year 4 for Sam Pittman and obviously, the Razorbacks are struggling. I know there is Internet chatter, but in your opinion, how close to the hot seat is he as Arkansas prepares for back-to-back road games against teams ranked 16th or higher in the Associated Press Top 25?

Riley McFerran: Whew buddy, does Sam Pittman need a win in the worst way right now. Sure, social media and message boards aren’t always the greatest sources to determine if a coach is on the hot seat or not. But, I’d be lying if I said that Pittman was in the clear this season.

Poor coaching decisions, bad game management and the inability to win close games or games that the team held a double-digit lead in (BYU and LSU) are things that won’t get you into the good graces of the fanbase.

On paper, it’s likely that the Hogs will drop the next two games to Ole Miss and Alabama. That would put Arkansas at 2-5 (0-4 SEC). After that stretch, you have winnable games for the rest of the schedule. Mississippi State, Auburn, FIU and Missouri are all at home. Florida will be tough on the road, as the Razorbacks have never won a game in The Swamp.

Finishing 5-7 and missing a bowl game will put Pittman squarely on the hot seat going into next season, no doubt about it. Go 4-8 or somehow worse, and athletic director Hunter Yuracheck will have some thinking to do.

Neal McCready: 2. Pittman was known for his prowess as a recruiter and as an offensive line coach at Georgia. What is the talent level at Arkansas and, specifically, how do you explain some of the offensive line woes there this season?

Riley McFerran: Keeping in mind the dumpster fire that Pittman inherited, he’s done a pretty solid job in the recruiting department overall. If we look at offensive line recruiting specifically, though, it hasn’t been great.

In Pittman’s three recruiting cycles, he’s landed one two-star, eight three-stars and two four-stars along the offensive line. All three from the 2020 class are no longer with the program, including one of the four stars.

When Pittman was hired, the hope was that he would be able to land some high-caliber guys, but that just hasn’t been the case up to this point.

As for the current line’s struggles, it all stems from a lack of experience, position changes and injuries. One of the top-rated guards in the country last year, Beaux Limmer was moved to center in the offseason and hasn’t been the same ever since. 19-year-old Patrick Kutas has been manning the right tackle position, and although he’s talented, he’s not quite ready for the SEC yet. Devon Manuel was the clear starter at left tackle leading into the year, but a string of injuries forced Andrew Chamblee into the starting role for the first few games. Brady Latham has been really good for the Hogs in his left guard spot during his career but is really struggling this season in pass protection and with penalties. Florida transfer Joshua Braun has been solid at right guard but is inconsistent at times.

Pittman did say on Monday that they were looking at moving some guys around again. Some of those changes could include Limmer back to guard, Kutas to center and Latham to tackle. We’ll see if those changes are enough to fix what’s been an abysmal offensive line performance so far this season.

Neal McCready: 3. KJ Jefferson is off to a slow start. He looks a little tentative from my perspective. If I'm right, is it a new offensive coordinator? Does he not trust his receivers? Is it a protection issue? All of the above?

Riley McFerran: I really think the lack of production can be blamed on some clashing of styles within the offense. Jefferson has always been an RPO, deep-ball guy. Now he’s in more of a slower, pro-style system under Dan Enos. That transition isn’t always easy for a quarterback.

A major, major issue has been the lack of protection. Slow-developing plays don’t work when your quarterback gets sacked before he can make his reads. You might be wondering, ‘Why not use the quick game, then?’ Well, Jefferson has never been amazing with short/touch throws. As I said, everything is clashing against each other.

Arkansas’ wide receivers are plenty good enough for the SEC, in my opinion. One could argue they’re better top-to-bottom than last year’s group. Are they perfect? No, of course not. But I think if Jefferson was given the time to make some throws, he would find some of these guys open.

Neal McCready: 4. Ole Miss rolled up more than 700 yards against LSU. Obviously, the Razorbacks had a lot of success against the Tigers in Baton Rouge, so maybe some of us (hand raised) were a little too wooly on LSU in the preseason. Regardless, how do you see Arkansas trying to slow Ole Miss' offense Saturday in Oxford?

Riley McFerran: I definitely think the LSU game was a bit of fool’s gold for the Razorback offense. They didn’t even look particularly great against the Tigers, but looked much, much worse against Texas A&M.

I’ll be honest, I don’t see a whole lot Arkansas’ defense can do to stop the Rebels' passing attack. The secondary has been better than in years past, but is still allowing 227.0 yards per game in 2023. On top of that, the Hogs’ top cornerback — Dwight McGlothern — might not play after suffering a concussion against the Aggies. Preventing big plays and getting to Jaxson Dart is going to be key.

Linebackers Jaheim Thomas and Chris Paul Jr. are good run-stoppers, but lack coverage ability. The defensive line is deep, but lacks top-end talent. If the Razorbacks want to win, they’ll need to force some turnovers.

Neal McCready: 5. How do you see Saturday's game playing out and, if you don't mind, what's your predicted final score?

Riley McFerran: This is a crucial game for Sam Pittman. Win, and he’ll quiet the naysayers for the time being. Lose — especially in the same ugly fashion as the Texas A&M game — and the heat is going to crank up another notch.

I do think Arkansas will put up some solid offensive production against an Ole Miss defense that has been less-than-perfect so far. Still, not having talented freshman tight-end Luke Hasz available due to a broken clavicle really hurts. Can the offensive line protect KJ Jefferson? That’s the main question.

On the flip side, I think the Rebels will be able to score at will. The Hogs were tough against LSU in the first half and Texas A&M in the second half, but have yet to put a full game together.

It’ll be close for a half, but self-inflicted mistakes and an elite Ole Miss offensive attack are too much to overcome in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels pull away in the third quarter and run up the score in the fourth.

Score prediction: Ole Miss 45, Arkansas 24