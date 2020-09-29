RebelGrove - 5 Questions: McCready, Rowland preview Ole Miss at Kentucky

Ole Miss and Kentucky each lost season openers last Saturday, with the Rebels losing to Florida and the Wildcats falling at Auburn. The two teams will square off Saturday in Lexington (3 p.m. CDT, SEC Network) looking for their first win of the 2020 season. RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready and CatsIllustrated.com publisher Justin Rowland exchanged questions and answers in advance of Saturday's game.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Justin Rowland: 1. What did you learn about the Rebels in that 51-35 loss to Florida that you might not have known before the game? Neal McCready: What did I learn? Where to start? It’s been a blank canvas this offseason, so I’m not sure I had expectations. I learned that Kiffin will do what he’s always done — get the ball to his playmakers and let them make plays. I learned that he’s not afraid to make the unpopular move if he feels it’s in the best interest of his team and program. And Justin, I learned that Ole Miss’ defense might actually be worse than I thought it might be. Ole Miss has to really hope Florida is a top-five offense. JR: 2. What kind of quarterback is Matt Corral and how does he put pressure on a defense? NM: Matt Corral won the starting job last year, too. Then he got hurt and when he came back, Matt Luke and Co. had basically moved on to John Rhys Plumlee. That killed Corral’s confidence. All you have to know about Corral is there was a ton of interest in him, as most anticipated he’d enter the transfer portal. That didn’t happen and he is a good fit for this offense. Corral has a strong arm. He is athletic and can really run. He’s competitive. The knock on him has always been decision-making but he was pretty strong in that area against Florida. JR: 3. What are the biggest questions facing the Rebels' offense and defense for the rest of this season? NM: Offensively, it’s just about red-zone efficiency and consistency. Defensively, it’s everything. Everything is a question. Everything. JR: 4. Besides the obvious -- Corral, Ealy, Elijah Moore -- who are some Ole Miss players Kentucky fans should know about? NM: Tight end Kenny Yeboah, a transfer from Temple, was a big weapon in the second half against Florida, and Kiffin loves to use the tight end in his offense. Wide receiver Dontario Drummond had a big game against the Gators as well. Keep an eye on Jonathon Mingo, another wide receiver with big-play potential. Defensively, Ole Miss is waiting for linebacker/defensive end Sam Williams to have a huge game. He missed much of the preseason with a legal issue (charges were dismissed), but he showed some rust against Florida. Also, Ole Miss is hoping Georgia transfer safety Otis Reese is cleared. Kiffin has said Reese is the best defensive player on the Ole Miss roster. JR: 5. Any thoughts or feeling on how the game might play out (prediction ok but not a must). NM: I expect a very close, entertaining game. I think Kentucky will try to work clock and out-physical Ole Miss and I expect Ole Miss will try to attack the Wildcats’ pass defense. I think both teams will score in the upper 20s to upper 30s. It should be a fun game. I’m leaning towards Kentucky, but I like Ole Miss getting seven points.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)