RebelGrove - 5 Questions: Previewing Ole Miss at Arkansas

Ole Miss and Arkansas square off Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, a meeting between two first-year coaches who have their respective fan bases excited. Lane Kiffin's Rebels are 1-2, but they were tied in the fourth quarter a week ago against No. 2 Alabama. Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are 1-2 as well, but the Tigers were robbed by a missed call in the final minute of a 30-28 loss at No. 15 Auburn. The two teams kick it off at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium at 2:30 p.m. in a game that can be seen on the SEC Network. Hawgbeat.com managing editor Nikki Chavanelle and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready exchanged five questions and answers in advance of the matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks a blown call away from a 2-1 record entering Saturday's showdown with Ole Miss in Fayetteville. (Associated Press)

Neal McCready: 1. What is Arkansas' health situation, especially at running back? How big of an issue is that for a team that would likely love to exploit Ole Miss' rush defense? Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas starting running back Rakeem Boyd went down in the Miss State game after about 15 snaps and missed the Auburn game. He’s back at practice this week and tweeted, “I’m back!” on Thursday morning, hinting that he’ll be ready to play Saturday. Sam Pittman was a bit more obfuscating saying, “We’ll be extremely happy if he’s able to play.” Pittman has not been a fan of players giving away any injury details via social media but having Boyd back is huge, so he’ll get over it. Trelon Smith showed he could work as a one-man show last week, putting up 70+ yards on the ground and receiving but having them both will definitely help them exploit the Ole Miss run defense. The Hogs don’t have any “Covid issues” to deal with, that we know of, but DE Dorian Gerald is still expected out and several others were banged up pretty back like both starting corners (Montaric Brown, Jerry Jacobs) and starting linebacker Bumper Pool. If Brown and Jacobs are either absent or limited, Arkansas will play a walk-on redshirt freshman and a true freshman in their place, like they had to do last week (to some success honestly). Neal McCready: 2. It certainly looks like Sam Pittman has changed the culture of his program already. How's he done it? Nikki Chavanelle: Pittman’s just trying to take Arkansas back to blue collar roots. He’s put the ultimate premium on hard work and maximum effort. He doesn’t care if you’re on scholarship or not, or a freshman with no snaps, you’re going to get a chance to play if you’re working hard and you’ve earned the coaches trust. Pittman genuinely caring about the players has made the buy-in even stronger. These guys don’t show signs of quit anymore and it’s, frankly, beautiful. Neal McCready: 3. Feleipe Franks threw for four touchdowns last week at Auburn after the Razorbacks struggled on offense a bit against Georgia and Mississippi State? Was that a sign of a breakthrough for Kendall Briles and Co.? Nikki Chavanelle: It definitely looked like a breakthrough. The first couple weeks, it was clear things were moving too fast for everyone involved and Franks was being forced to help his teammates make pre-snap corrections instead of figuring out how the defense was about to attack. It was also impossible to run the ball against Georgia, which Ole Miss fans luckily don’t have to experience. Arkansas’s offense would’ve benefitted greatly from some tuneup games (and spring football), like everyone else, but they look much more in rhythm now and more confident–and that was without star receiver Treylon Burks or Rakeem Boyd. Having both back this weekend will be huge for the offense. Trelon Smith at RB, De’Vion Warren at WR and Blake Kern, a former walk-on at tight end, have all stepped up big to make plays for Franks, and Franks is making better decisions. Neal McCready: 4. Ole Miss loves to go fast on offense. How do you think Arkansas will handle the type of tempo the Rebels love to establish? Nikki Chavanelle: We asked Pittman about that this week and he said the Ole Miss tempo actually looks a lot like what the Hogs try to do offensively, so it may not shock the defense quite as much after playing against Briles’ up-tempo spread. However, I do think the Ole Miss run game will be a problem for the defense. They had too many missed tackles last week against Auburn and then when you add in a dynamic guy like Matt Corral…let’s just say, Arkansas’s offense is going to need to pull its weight this weekend. Arkansas’s defense has had several takeaways this season but Ole Miss has played pretty clean thus far, so I hope they’re not counting on mistakes to win them the game. Neal McCready: 5. Las Vegas sees this as a very close game. What are your thoughts on how you see it playing out? Nikki Chavanelle: This game depends fully on whether or not Arkansas’s offense can get off to a smooth, mistake-free start and really capitalize on the weak Ole Miss defense early. The Razorback defense is clearly stronger than in years past but as Alabama showed last weekend, anyone’s liable to get it from the Rebels’ offense this season. I can see this game being a runaway for Ole Miss or as a close tossup, just depends on what type of mindset I’m in. I do think the Hogs will have extra fire after the win was stolen from them last week by the SEC officials and I think they’ll want to make their guy Sam look good against another new SEC head coach, so I expect them to play hard. This game has the makings of a heartbreaker for either team.

Tight end Kenny Yeboah and the Rebels' passing game has been humming through three games. (Associated Press)