A detailed look at Jaxson Dart's record-book barrage in blowout of Arkansas

Saturday was one of the more impactful record book days in Ole Miss history, as the Rebels trounced Arkansas, 63-31, in Fayetteville to move to 7-2 and set up a home date with stakes against No. 2 Georgia.

Jaxson Dart was the primary player in that school-record onslaught, as the third-year Ole Miss quarterback set the records for total offense in a game and passing yards in a game. The exemplary afternoon also led to Dart taking over the career school record in total offense and number of 300-yard passing games.

Dart is the second SEC quarterback all-time – joining Missouri’s Drew Lock – to throw for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns in a game. As a team, Ole Miss tied the school record with seven passing touchdowns, and the 63 points tie the most Ole Miss has ever scored against an SEC opponent alongside beating Vanderbilt 63-28 in 1979.

The Rebels consider 1968 as the start of their modern era, tied to Archie Manning’s first start, and Dart now holds the modern record for most wins by an Ole Miss quarterback with 25 victories. Bo Wallace and Eli Manning each had 24 wins during their careers.