A Visit With Chance Campbell, presented by The Rogue: Episode 15

Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell reflected on the Egg Bowl, discussed his excitement about getting to play in the Sugar Bowl and talked about his impending decision regarding his football future with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready.

A Visit With Chance Campbell is presented by The Rogue. Make sure you check out The Rogue's collegiate collection at TheRogue.com or 4450 I-55 North in Jackson. The Rogue is your destination for fine men's clothing. Their stylists hand-select pieces from top designers. From work to lifestyle to night life, there's the perfect something for everyone.