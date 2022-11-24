Amaree Abram's 3-pointer with 27.2 seconds left was the dagger for Ole Miss on Thursday, pushing the Rebels to a 72-68 win over Stanford in the quarterfinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

The freshman point guard led Ole Miss with a game-high 26 points, making 12 of 18 shots from the floor, including both 3-pointers. Abram, forced into the point guard role while Daeshun Ruffin recovers from a knee injury setback, added four rebounds and two assists.

"I kind of knew it was going in," Abram said. "I had a big on me. We had seven seconds (left on the shot clock), and he was backing up I knew we had to get a shot up and I just kind of knew it was going in."

It was the most points for an Ole Miss freshman since Blake Hinson scored 26 in a win at Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019.

"(Abram) stepped up big," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "We knew he had it in him. He made a huge shot at the end. I thought he was more aggressive. We put him in more situations before we got here this week -- middle of the floor ball-screens to give him more room to play and I thought he took advantage of that. I thought it was good."

Jaemyn Brakefield added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Ole Miss, which improved to 4-0 on the season. Jayveous McGinnis added 15 points and five rebounds. Ole Miss' All-Southeastern Conference guard, Matthew Murrell, was held to six points while being hampered by foul trouble.

"That speaks volumes for our team," Davis said. "The beauty of our team is the depth. It's going to be different days for different players in this tournament and as the season goes on."

Davis said winning without a big game from Murrell was "probably the most encouraging thing."

"I think that has to give confidence to our team that we can go and beat a quality opponent without Matt having to score a really high-volume number," Murrell said.

After Abram's 3-pointer extended Ole Miss' lead to 68-63, the Rebels got a stop on the other end. Brakefield made four free throws in the final 17 seconds, ending any chance of a miracle for the Cardinal.

"I'm not surprised," Abram said. "I'm very effective in practice and practice can translate to the game. I just keep playing with confidence. I just had a great night."

Harrison Ingram led Stanford (2-2) with 24 points. Spencer Jones added 13 points.

Ole Miss led the entire game, leading by as many as 11 points in the second half. The Rebels shot 50 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the 3-point line. Ole Miss out-rebounded Stanford, 35-30, and dominated in the paint, 40-30.

Davis said Ruffin won't play in this tournament, adding that the sophomore is going through workouts and getting better each day.

"You can tell he's starting to feel better," Davis said. "He just has to keep having a big week down here off the playing floor."

Ole Miss returns to action Friday at 10 a.m. CST in the semifinals against Siena, which defeated Florida State earlier Thursday. The game will be televised by ESPN.