OXFORD — Midway through the third quarter of Ole Miss’ 38-35 win over Texas A&M last season, Shemar Turner lost his cool. The Texas A&M defensive tackle, who had just been beaten on a play by Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, rose to his knees and delivered a punch to Pettus’ groin. The below-the-belt assault earned Turner an ejection and moved Ole Miss closer to a touchdown that gave the Rebels a 14-point lead. It was a play that, in many ways, was the perfect illustration for Pettus’ career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtXZSBrbm93IHdoeSBTaGVtYXIgVHVybmVyIHdhcyBlamVj dGVkLCBKb3JkYW4uJnF1b3Q7IDxicj48YnI+Sm9lIFRlc3NpdG9yZSBhbmQg Sm9yZGFuIFJvZGdlcnMgYnJlYWsgZG93biBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIGVhc2llc3Qg ZWplY3Rpb25zIGFueW9uZSB3aWxsIGV2ZXIgc2VlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28venZTSXRpZENhRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p2U0l0aWRD YUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXdmdWwgQW5ub3VuY2luZyAoQGF3ZnVsYW5u b3VuY2luZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hd2Z1bGFu bm91bmNpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4NzgwNjY1MzUxNjE5MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Pettus, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound junior from Madison, Ala., arrived at Ole Miss as a mid-year enrollee. He was a hulk of a man but still more than a bit precocious. “I got dropped off, like, a week after I turned 18,” Pettus said Wednesday, hours after Ole Miss’ first practice of the 2024 campaign. “So, like, you know, I was a kid in a candy shop. So much freedom, you know, learning how to live on my own and everything, and I was immature.” Pettus was also immensely talented. Early in his freshman year, he earned a starting assignment. He dominated opponents on the field and occasionally irritated teammates in practice. Pettus is an intense player, so sometimes, that intensity boiled over at inopportune times. However, as he matured off the field, Pettus began to do the same on it. “It forced me to grow up,” Pettus said. “And on the field, I feel like it goes hand in hand, honestly. You know, you learn about, like, the little things matter and all the players on the field. I think I've grown in a sense, as being a leader. That's something I shied away from because I used to didn't like that spotlight or, like, really, responsibility, you know, all that weight on my shoulders. Now I go to work every day. I feel like being a better person and a better player goes hand in hand.” But Pettus remains, in his words, “a dog.” “I've always been that,” Pettus said, laughing. “It’s not something I have to channel. It’s just something that just naturally comes out of me when I get on the football field. I've always been that way since I was a little boy. I've been playing football since I was five years old. I love football with all my heart. It's just something that's in me that I just hopefully continue to be able to show.” All of that — the maturation, the intensity — collided that November afternoon versus Texas A&M. The Rebels, at that point still in contention for the College Football Playoff, were up one touchdown over the Aggies and were trying to set up a showdown at Georgia. Pettus and Turner had clashed all afternoon and in the second half, Pettus was beginning to exert his will.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXMgSeKAmW0gZmluZSBJIHdlYXIgYSBjdXAgdGVsbCBlbSBJY2Ug dXDwn5iC8J+SqvCfj73inYTvuI/wn6eKPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljYWggUGV0 dHVzIPCflJ0gKEBtaWNhaHBldHR1czIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbWljYWhwZXR0dXMyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODk2MjUzMzkzODU0 OTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=