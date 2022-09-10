OXFORD -- Luke Altmyer's audition for Ole Miss' starting quarterback job started strong.

However, the sophomore from Starkville, Miss., suffered an "upper-body injury" in the second quarter of the Rebels' 45-0 win over Central Arkansas Saturday night and did not return.

Altmyer threw a second-quarter interception, his only pick of the night. When Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. approached Altmyer to discuss the play, Altmyer pointed at his right shoulder.

Altmyer was 6-for-13 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns -- both to tight end Michael Trigg Jr. -- on Saturday. He rushed three times for minus-2 yards.

Dart entered after Altmyer's injury and completed 10 of 15 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was predictably non-committal about the plan moving forward, saying he wanted to watch the film and "see what we think."

"I felt bad for Luke," Kiffin said. "He was injured and he's so competitive and he stayed in when we asked him. You could see on the interception that obviously there was an issue there."

Kiffin said he asked Altmyer if he wanted to go back in for the second half.

"He said he would go but he just wasn't 100 percent," Kiffin said.

Dart said preparing for Saturday's game was "definitely not easy," noting he didn't have any idea when he would be entering the game.

"You have to be prepared every single play," Dart said. "You never know what's going to happen or when your number is going to be called."

Dart said he felt terrible for Altmyer when he saw the injury occur.

"You never hope someone gets hurt or stuff like that," Dart said. "I could tell when I saw it happen that it kind of shook him a little bit but I think it showed his toughness. He was able to stay in there after it happened and have successful drives. I was just really trying to be there for him and look after him."

Dart admitted the last few weeks have been a "whirlwind mentally."

"For me, I try not to read into things at times, but anytime there's completion like this, we're both going after the same thing and we're working really hard at it and pushing each other."