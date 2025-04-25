Amos' year in Oxford pays off as he hears his name called in second round

Trey Amos’ year at Ole Miss paid off in a big way on Friday night when the former Rebels cornerback was selected in the second round by the Washington Commanders.

Amos was taken with the 61st overall selection.

Amos, a New Iberia, La., product, began his career at Louisiana-Lafayette. He had 59 tackles and 14 pass breakups across three seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to Alabama.

Amos played in 14 games for Alabama in 2023 before entering the transfer portal after legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

At Ole Miss in 2024, Amos, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash, emerged as a lockdown corner. He earned second-team All-American honors, recording 50 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups for the Rebels.

NFLDraftBuzz.com said Amos projects as a “nasty press-man technician who brings the kitchen sink to the line of scrimmage, utilizing quick feet and violent hands to disrupt timing and dictate receiver releases. (Amos) Shows exceptional spatial awareness in contested situations, using his length like a chef's knife to carve up the catch point and squeeze routes to the boundary.

“(Amos has) explosive plant-and-drive ability jumps off the tape, particularly against quick game where he closes throwing windows faster than a screen door in a hurricane. …The film shows a boundary corner with genuine NFL starter traits and scheme versatility that will have defensive coordinators salivating. His press-man ability translates immediately to the next level, where his combination of length, physicality, and fluid transitions will allow him to match up with X receivers from day one.

“While his zone coverage skills need refinement, particularly in matching route combinations from trips formations, Amos shows the processing speed and athletic traits to develop in this area. His competitive toughness jumps off the tape - he's the type of corner who takes it personally when a receiver catches a five-yard hitch.”

NFL.com described Amos in the lead-up to the draft as a “long-press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch. Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top.

“He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts. Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner."