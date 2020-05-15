Kermit Davis and his staff have been hard at work this off-season, rebuilding a roster in order to add some strength on the interior and toughness to a roster that needed it big-time last season.

Now, they’ve added both of those things to their front court with the addition of Arizona State power forward Romello White. The former top-100 player averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds last season for a Bobby Hurley team that won 20 games. White, who previously declared for the NBA Draft, will be eligible immediately for the Rebels in the 2020-2021 season.

The Marietta, Ga. native signed with the Sun Devils in 2016 over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UNLV, and Virginia Tech among others. Former Sun Devils’ assistant-turned Ole Miss assistant Levi Watkins recruited the 6’8, 235-pounder to Tempe and now they have reconnected in Oxford.