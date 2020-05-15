Arizona State forward Romello White to transfer to Ole Miss
Kermit Davis and his staff have been hard at work this off-season, rebuilding a roster in order to add some strength on the interior and toughness to a roster that needed it big-time last season.
Now, they’ve added both of those things to their front court with the addition of Arizona State power forward Romello White. The former top-100 player averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds last season for a Bobby Hurley team that won 20 games. White, who previously declared for the NBA Draft, will be eligible immediately for the Rebels in the 2020-2021 season.
The Marietta, Ga. native signed with the Sun Devils in 2016 over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UNLV, and Virginia Tech among others. Former Sun Devils’ assistant-turned Ole Miss assistant Levi Watkins recruited the 6’8, 235-pounder to Tempe and now they have reconnected in Oxford.
Last season, White had a string of eight-straight games where he scored in double figures, snagging double-digit rebounds in four of those. Even though he didn’t fill it up points-wise, he had eight others games where he finished with 10 or more rebounds. The newest Rebel was also highly efficient shooting the ball from the field, making 57 percent of his shots.
Romello is a gritty, ferocious rebounder who is crafty around the basket and plays much bigger than 6’8 on both ends. His athleticism lends a hand when he has his back to the basket against bigger defenders and he runs the floor extremely well.
White joins transfers Robert Allen and Dimencio Vaughn as well as KJ Buffen, Blake Hinson, Shon Robinson, and Khadim Sy. All of a sudden, Ole Miss has a loaded front court with length, athleticism, and toughness.