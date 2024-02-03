OXFORD — Rebounding has been an area of concern for Ole Miss all season.

The Rebels had gotten away with some poor performances on the board throughout the first 21 games of the season.

On Saturday night, however, Ole Miss’ struggles on the glass proved costly. The Rebels led by as many as 13 points in the first half but were dominated in the final 20 minutes, losing to No. 16 Auburn, 91-77.

Auburn improved to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Ole Miss, meanwhile, lost for the first time at home this season and fell to 18-4 overall and 5-4 in the SEC at the midpoint of the conference season.

Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss against his former team, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds. Matthew Murrell added 18 points and five rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield had 15 points and five assists. Moussa Cisse had 12 points and four blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 16 points and five rebounds. Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara had 15 points and nine rebounds each. Denver Jones and KD Johnson had 11 points each and Tre Donaldson added 10.

It wasn’t difficult to dissect what the Tigers did well and what Ole Miss did poorly. Auburn settled for perimeter shots in the first half but turned its focus to the interior in the second half. The Tigers won the second half, 56-33.

Auburn won the rebounding battle, 42-26. The Tigers had 14 offensive rebounds, resulting in 15 second-half points. It was a dominant performance. Ole Miss had just eight offensive rebounds and nine second-half points.

Auburn dominated points in the paint, 44-32, and the Tigers’ depth was an issue for Ole Miss, as Auburn won bench points, 36-8.

Thanks in large part to its points in the paint, Auburn shot 55 percent from the floor. Ole Miss, which saw the ball stick a good bit in the second half, shot 45 percent., Both teams were good from deep, with Auburn making 44 percent of its 3-point shots and Ole Miss making 42 percent. Ole Miss actually got to the free throw line more than the Tigers, making 13 of 17 as opposed to the Tigers’ 9-for-13 performance from the stripe.

Ole Miss continued to protect the ball very well, committing just eight turnovers, three fewer than Auburn’s 11. The Rebels won points off turnovers, 13-11.

Auburn stayed in the game and allowed its second-half performance to occur, in the first half via offensive rebounds. The Tigers hit three 3-pointers off offensive rebounds. Ole Miss, regardless, led by nine, 44-35, at intermission.

Ole Miss travels to South Carolina on Tuesday, the only game on the Rebels’ docket next week. The Gamecocks won at Georgia Saturday to improve 19-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST.



