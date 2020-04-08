The TV screen’s vibrant colors were the only break in the inky blackness that would soon transform because of dawn bringing about another day.

But in those moments, the near-darkness and the calm allowed my mind to wander, to reflect and come to some understanding of the past months, the tragedy and the human kindness and the pendulum of emotions that were settling into a simmer but still years away from being fully processed.

My week-old daughter was in my arms, the first extended period of time for just the two of us. She slept against me. I positioned my arms to feel her chest move and her heart beat, a reminder of the gifts and greatness that can come from any situation. The television sound was off, but I observed as fathers and their children shared experiences that would become lifetime memories.

It was the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Final at Augusta National Golf Club, and I watched the kids compete, but the competition was far secondary to the personification of the bonds between the participants and their parents.

I softly spoke to my daughter, Carly Ann, telling her we could try that one day, that I would introduce her to my primary hobby. Yet what I was really saying was a prayer and a promise, to cherish her and to make the most of our time together, to maximize the good out of the situation that brought her to me, to help her find her passions and her purposes in life and to do my best to make her proud while understanding the past that came before her.

That early morning was four years ago, the final moments of months of volatility, an anniversary of sorts that I’ve celebrated each year since then, requesting Carly Ann watch the youngsters take on Augusta with me.

But this year there isn’t a Masters in April. There’s not a Drive, Chip, and Putt the week prior, and there’s not an Augusta National Women’s Amateur that has sparked so many girls and young women to dream of an opportunity that was once void of reality.

I have my Masters memories, as do all golf fans, but the lack of a Drive, Chip, and Putt National Final during this part of the calendar is a much bigger personal loss, pushing away that set date for me to make new promises and resolutions in my parenting while also remembering the difficulties that brought Carly Ann and I together.

In early April 2015, an anniversary of a different kind, I didn’t know anything about NICUs, mini syringes filled with breast milk or the scrubbing in required that now gives me quite the expertise and understanding as our world fights back against COVID-19. No one expects a problematic pregnancy until one hits you right between the eyes.

I still remember the call. I was finishing a soon-to-seem-meaningless baseball interview when the world shifted all over the place in a matter of minutes. The 23-week routine appointment discovered dire complications.

There was a problem, an emergency, and I needed to come quickly. The next hours were a blur, as Kara was admitted into the hospital, a fetal specialist delivered the grim news and there was a lot of waiting for what seemed like an inevitability.

Clark was growth-restricted down to 20 weeks and Kara was asymptomatic, not feeling the immense strain on her body that could risk her life if the baby wasn’t delivered within hours instead of days or weeks. A day and a half later, with preeclampsia and insane protein levels making any further wait a potentially fatal game of roulette, I donned scrubs and stood behind the C-section.

“We’re hoping for the best, and I don’t know what to say except I’ll give you a thumbs up or a thumbs down when we try to intubate,” the doctor told me before it began, sending honesty toward me and shivers down me as I’d soon find out if my son was alive. The thumbs-up came, as did a breathing 11.9-ounce child, the smallest successful birth at that hospital, we were told.

Each day from there brought about more patience, panic and milestones. There were no brain bleeds or other maladies that were expected considering the situation. Each small success brought about hope of this being, perhaps, the one-in-a-million success. As we watched his breathing daily and hoped for other progressions, the hospital staff nicknamed Clark “Superman” for his tiny body beating the odds through the first 14 days.