FAYETTEVILLE | It all comes down to Monday.

A day after Arkansas knocked Ole Miss on its heels with a double-digit effort, the Rebels did some bludgeoning of their own, hitting four home runs out of Baum Stadium and evening the series with an 13-5 win to send the super regional to a game three winner-take-all to get to Omaha.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m., though there’s the possibility it’s moved later in the day for TV purposes.

"We walked them eight times and got what we deserved," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "They’re too good to do that. They whipped us."

Ole Miss, instead of elimination-game tightness or timid play, was the looser, more aggressive team throughout Sunday afternoon. Big innings and tape-measure home runs catapulted the Rebels to a six-run lead after two innings and a comfortable victory that let Ole Miss save the majority of its bullpen for another day.

But it wasn’t without an early blunder that could have changed demeanors. A routine infield pop-up fell to the ground in the first inning, and Arkansas’ Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run home run with the extra out. But the early hole lasted just four batters.

The first two Rebels of the day reached, and Cole Zabowski launched the second pitch he saw into the water beyond right field at Baum Stadium. Courtesy of a Cooper Johnson home run and a Tyler Keenan triple an inning later, Ole Miss built an 8-2 advantage with just five offensive outs recorded.

"They is it and they get it," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "I'm proud of how they swung it throughout the game. We know we have to win to stay together."

Keenan added a home run of his own over the right-field bullpen in the sixth, and Grae Kessinger gave a two-run home run quite a look and a celebratory bat flip an inning later.

Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy weathered a few Arkansas threats to keep things settled for the Rebels. Nikhazy stranded six runners from the third through fifth innings and gave up only three runs past the first-inning defensive mistake.

Considering the wind and the extra out, it was another clutch outing from the freshman, who had given up only one earned run in 16 postseason innings entering the day.

"We needed a big effort from Doug and got it," Bianco said. "It wasn't his sharpest, but it was his gutsy best. We had to have it."

Nikhazy struck out eight and has 82 on the season which the previous record of 81 held by Drew Pomeranz and Jeff Calhoun.

Houston Roth gave up just two hits in the final four innings with three strikeouts. He worked a scoreless inning through the top of the Arkansas bullpen in the sixth, which turned out to be a swing scenario with the Rebels putting it away over the next two innings.

Both teams had 12 hits, and Keenan and Zabowski had four RBIs and three RBIs, respectively.