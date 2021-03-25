RebelGrove - Becht back to square one after Ole Miss offer

Becht back to square one after Ole Miss offer
Wiregrass (Fla.) pro-style quarterback Rocco Becht has been busy this offseason. After a stellar junior campaign that saw the Sunshine State signal-caller throw for 1,985 yards and 21 touchdowns in just eight games, he has been busy fielding scholarship offers and winning 7-on-7 championships.
"We've had workouts with the team conditioning outside after school four days a week now," Becht said. "Then I have training with my quarterbacks coach every sunday and then we've been competing in 7-on-7s every other weekend."
The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder was initially planning on making a decision in April, but after Lane Kiffin extended an offer, he backed off on that.
"Since Ole Miss gave me the offer other schools have been calling and wanting to set up Zoom calls," Becht said. "Now I'm in wait-and-see mode and just want to take my time with the decision."
Iowa State and Ole Miss are the two Power-5 schools that Becht is taking a long look at, but he did mention some other Group of 5 schools that have been recruiting him as well.
"Bowling Green is on my list," Becht said. "Coach (Scot) Loeffler and I talk every week and he's a smart guy that is building something up there with a staff that he trusts.
I'm also hearing a lot from Marshall. Coach (Tim) Cramsey has been recruiting me hard, too."
Great day today at @NFA7v7 tournament!!! Here’s some clips from this weekend! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HzUUd2h0cp— Rocco Becht (@RoccoBecht) March 22, 2021
Becht said that he's also starting to hear a lot from Kansas, Michigan, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.
Becht's father, Anthony, was an All-Big East tight end for the Mountaineers and was a first-round selection for the New York Jets. Rocco joked that his doctor anticipates he might grow an inch or two more, but there's no guarantee.
"Yeah, unfortunately I think I got my mom's genes there," Becht said. "She's just 5-foot-2."
But, he did mention that he patterns a lot of his game after a fellow 6-foot-1 or below signal caller and thinks that he will be just fine.
"Russell Wilson's deep ball is perfection, the Moon Ball as he calls it," Becht said. "I like to think that I have a lot of his game in mine with how twitchy we both are in the pocket, knowing when to run and when to check down to another progression."
There's another quarterback that he strives to be like as well.
"Pat Mahomes, he can make every throw," Becht said. "I see myself in him with how he can deliver the ball off-platform."
The Rebels and Kiffin are certainly an intriguing option to Becht now that they have extended an offer.
"Kiffin has that high-powered offense and that is a system that would be special to play in," Becht said. "I want to go somewhere and sling the rock and they do that. ...That's why they're high on my list."
Becht has yet to speak directly with the Rebels' head coach but he plans on setting up a call soon with him and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
"Relationships, education, and the vibe I get with the current players and the staff are things I'm looking at," Becht said. "I want to sit down, reevaluate and take my time before making my decision."