RebelGrove - Becht back to square one after Ole Miss offer

Wiregrass (Fla.) pro-style quarterback Rocco Becht has been busy this offseason. After a stellar junior campaign that saw the Sunshine State signal-caller throw for 1,985 yards and 21 touchdowns in just eight games, he has been busy fielding scholarship offers and winning 7-on-7 championships.

"We've had workouts with the team conditioning outside after school four days a week now," Becht said. "Then I have training with my quarterbacks coach every sunday and then we've been competing in 7-on-7s every other weekend."

The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder was initially planning on making a decision in April, but after Lane Kiffin extended an offer, he backed off on that.

"Since Ole Miss gave me the offer other schools have been calling and wanting to set up Zoom calls," Becht said. "Now I'm in wait-and-see mode and just want to take my time with the decision."

Iowa State and Ole Miss are the two Power-5 schools that Becht is taking a long look at, but he did mention some other Group of 5 schools that have been recruiting him as well.

"Bowling Green is on my list," Becht said. "Coach (Scot) Loeffler and I talk every week and he's a smart guy that is building something up there with a staff that he trusts.

I'm also hearing a lot from Marshall. Coach (Tim) Cramsey has been recruiting me hard, too."