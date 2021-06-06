Bell connects with Kevin Smith in-person, continues to build relationship
Ola (Ga.) running back Micah Bell has had several conversations with Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith. But, none of them had been face-to-face -- until last weekend. The Peach State prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news