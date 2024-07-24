Chase Parham sits down with Ole Miss Senior Deputy Athletics Director Eric Wood, who joined the Rebels in January after three years as the athletics director at Louisiana Tech. Wood has previous experience at the NCAA, ACC office and Power Four levels and serves as the football sport administrator in Oxford, in addition to his other duties.

The discuss the New York native's move to Ole Miss to be the No. 2 in the department, how his background helps with the Rebels' place in the SEC, where he sees college athletics in 2024, what his philosophy is with football scheduling and much more.