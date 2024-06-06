https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2025/kenneth-boston-317901Wednesday was a big day for Kenneth Boston.

The Rayville, La., offensive tackle camped at Ole Miss, the latest stop on his camp circuit. After his performance in Oxford, the Rebels' staff offered the 6-foot-8, 300-pounder. Before the day ended, Boston committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Boston had previously picked up offers from Grambling, Mississippi Valley and -- most recently -- Louisiana-Lafayette.

Boston is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

He is the 11th prospect to commit to Ole Miss' 2025 signing class.