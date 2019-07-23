Chase Parham and Steve Thomason are back with another episode of Bourbon South. This week they are joined by Wes Taylor, an Oxford local and wine rep who enjoys the pursuit of dusty bottles and has advanced through several rounds of sommelier classes.

Wes brings along three different bourbons and a couple wins, and the trio discuss Wes' history with bourbon and wine, how smell and palate play roles in the drinking process and some tips and tricks for identifying what you're experiencing with your food and drinks. Wes also shares some of his experiences and tips for dusty bottle hunting.