RebelGrove - Brady flips to Ole Miss, brings size and speed

Brady flips to Ole Miss, brings size and speed
Cameron Brady visited Ole Miss in the spring before COVID-19 shut recruiting -- and everything else -- down.
He committed to UCF a few months later. Now, he’s flipped to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Knights did a fantastic job in the early-going, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, safeties coach and Texas native Blake Gideon and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix all did an even better job, continuing to recruit Brady and eventually flip him to Ole Miss. The Lamar, Texas, native flew under the radar as a junior but was beginning to gain a ton of traction on the recruiting trail this spring, adding notable offers from Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, North Texas and UTSA.
All staffs are more than capable of recognizing and bringing in talent. Kendal Briles at Arkansas knows offense and can certainly sift through receiver boards to find play makers. Dana Holgorsen at Houston has been doing it for years as well. Les Miles and company in Lawrence, and Seth Littrell airs it out in Denton.
So if they think Brady is up to snuff, then Lane Kiffin is on to something. The Texan has family In Greenville, Miss., and proximity certainly played a factor when comparing playing in Oxford, Miss., versus Orlando, Fla.
RESPECT MY DECISION🙇🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/7OPuQuE5nr— Cam🕷 (@cameronbrady88) August 18, 2020
The Vikings’ receiver will be the go-to guy this fall after an impressive junior campaign where he hauled in 37 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns, leading Arlington Lamar to a 10-2 record and a Texas 6A D-I second-round playoff appearance. As a sophomore, he made 29 catches for 543 yards and seven touchdowns.
He joins fellow big-bodied pass-catcher Bralon Brown in the Rebels’ 2021 class, bringing the total commitment number to 10.
ANALYSIS: The first thing that jumps out is his frame. Brady stands 6-foot-3 and is already close to 200 pounds. That Power-5-ready build, coupled with the ability to go up and win jump balls, makes him an enticing option in the red zone for Kiffin and Lebby. He shields defenders with ease with his broad shoulders and his long arms make plucking the football away from defenders quite simple.
Brady’s long stride lulls defensive backs to sleep when he is gliding in and out of his breaks. Once he makes the grab in the open field, he is able to separate with his 4.48-second 40-yard dash speed. He exhibits plenty of strength at the top of his routes, giving him plenty of space to make the catch and get up field before being touched by a would-be tackler. He’s also super athletic for a big guy.
Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB ! @KaidonSalter_7 to @cameronbrady88 !— Juwan Davis (@MrJDavis96) August 1, 2020
BuzzGang 21
Ice 0 pic.twitter.com/DMCZBh89ie
Brady is more than just a deep-ball threat, though. He runs crisp routes and is extremely agile for a dude of his size. He and Brown should form quite the duo on the outside for the next few years who could give off plenty of AJ Brown and DK Metcalf energy if their potential is met.