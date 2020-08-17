RebelGrove - Brady flips to Ole Miss, brings size and speed

Cameron Brady visited Ole Miss in the spring before COVID-19 shut recruiting -- and everything else -- down.

He committed to UCF a few months later. Now, he’s flipped to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Knights did a fantastic job in the early-going, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, safeties coach and Texas native Blake Gideon and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix all did an even better job, continuing to recruit Brady and eventually flip him to Ole Miss. The Lamar, Texas, native flew under the radar as a junior but was beginning to gain a ton of traction on the recruiting trail this spring, adding notable offers from Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, North Texas and UTSA.

All staffs are more than capable of recognizing and bringing in talent. Kendal Briles at Arkansas knows offense and can certainly sift through receiver boards to find play makers. Dana Holgorsen at Houston has been doing it for years as well. Les Miles and company in Lawrence, and Seth Littrell airs it out in Denton.

So if they think Brady is up to snuff, then Lane Kiffin is on to something. The Texan has family In Greenville, Miss., and proximity certainly played a factor when comparing playing in Oxford, Miss., versus Orlando, Fla.