Brakefield has career half to will Ole Miss past No. 4 Tennessee

OXFORD — Jaemyn Brakefield posted on X Tuesday evening that he figured he would have an emotional Wednesday.

He had no idea how prophetic he was.

The Rebels’ senior forward had the half of his life Wednesday night, scoring all 19 of his points in the final 20 minutes of Ole Miss’ dramatic 78-76 win over No. 4 Tennessee.

“I started getting emotional early,” Brakefield said. “It was amazing. It’s surreal, still.”

Brakefield just took over in the final 10 minutes Wednesday, looking like the highly coveted prep star who began his career at Duke before transferring to Ole Miss.

“It was just the confidence that was poured into me by the men around me,” Brakefield said. “It just shows that Ole Miss is here and we’re here to stay.”

His biggest bucket came with 7.5 seconds remaining. With the game tied, Sean Pedulla took a 3-pointer that seemed to hang on the rim forever. Brakefield grabbed the rebound and stuck it back, giving Ole Miss a 78-76 lead with 7.5 seconds left.

Tennessee’s final possession came up empty, setting off euphoria in the SBJ Pavilion.

“That’s just our gameplan, trying to rebound as a team, knowing the shot went up,” Brakefield said. “Just knowing who we are.”

Ole Miss improved to 21-9 overall and 10-7 in the Southeastern Conference. Tennessee fell to 24-6 overall and 11-6 in the SEC.

Time after time, Brakefield made plays, preventing Tennessee from pulling away and then ultimately putting the Rebels in front.

Brakefield made a jumper to tie the game at 61-61 and another to extend that lead to 63-61. Down three, he bullied his way into the post for a traditional 3-point play. In his last game in Oxford, the Jackson native simply wouldn’t be denied.

“It’s kind of what I see every day in practice,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “Position-less player. We chose to go small ball down the stretch. Whenever he has a big guarding him, there are things he can do offensively. I thought Brake did a good job of not settling and recognizing the moment. Above all, it’s a lot of courage. If you’re going to make those shots, you have to have the courage to take them.”

“I love him,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I love the way he plays. He’s patient. Everything he did with the shot-fakes, driving. Think about it. We wanted him to shoot 3s. So if you want a guy to shoot 3s, why would you ever take a shot-fake? We kept leaving our feet.

“He doesn’t need much room. He’s a really good angle player. He has good hands. Again, he’s a terrific player. He had his way with us.”

Told of Barnes’ comments, Beard said he wanted Brakefield to shoot 3’s also.

“You have to find that balance,” Beard said. “It’s a tough job whenever you’re a best-player-type guy and the coach is telling you to make shots and he’s telling you to move the ball and be aggressive and not turn it over and play defense. When you’re a veteran player, the job is not easy."