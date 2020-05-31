RebelGrove - Breedlove brings flexibility to Terrell Buckley's room

Breedlove brings flexibility to Terrell Buckley's room
Ole Miss added four-star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the 2021 class last month and now Lane Kiffin and his staff are back at it again in the city of Nashville.
Three-star cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove has announced that he has verbally committed to Ole Miss, becoming the sixth member of this year’s class. Breedlove joins Mitchell and his wide receiver counterpart Bralon Brown, MJ Daniels, Micah Pettus, and Jack Tannehill.
The defensive back from the Music City chose the Rebels over his other top schools, a list that included Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and other notable offers from Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The 28th-ranked cornerback in the nation ran for 601 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns for Pearl-Cohn as a junior. He also recorded 21 tackles and had an interception on defense. Breedlove led the Firebirds to a 15-1 record and the 3A state title game.
Breaking: Tennessee DB Kyndrich Breedlove @KyndrichB_2 has committed to Ole Miss @RebelGrove— Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2020
He broke down his decision with @Cassidy_Rob pic.twitter.com/kuq9fGmdy1
Tennessee’s No. 10 player does a little bit of everything for Pearl-Cohn. They get the football in his hands any way they can on offense and then he is locking down the opponent’s best receiver at cornerback. His home run speed plays well on both sides of the ball, helping him get to the corner while running the football and closing the gap when covering receivers one-on-one on an island.
His 6’0, 180-pound frame should give him an opportunity to get on the field early and often for DJ Durkin’s defense and his speed will certainly be a weapon and then some. Breedlove gives Durkin and co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge plenty of flexibility as a defensive back and he will be a welcomed addition to this year’s class.