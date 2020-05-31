RebelGrove - Breedlove brings flexibility to Terrell Buckley's room

Ole Miss added four-star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the 2021 class last month and now Lane Kiffin and his staff are back at it again in the city of Nashville.

Three-star cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove has announced that he has verbally committed to Ole Miss, becoming the sixth member of this year’s class. Breedlove joins Mitchell and his wide receiver counterpart Bralon Brown, MJ Daniels, Micah Pettus, and Jack Tannehill.

The defensive back from the Music City chose the Rebels over his other top schools, a list that included Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and other notable offers from Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The 28th-ranked cornerback in the nation ran for 601 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns for Pearl-Cohn as a junior. He also recorded 21 tackles and had an interception on defense. Breedlove led the Firebirds to a 15-1 record and the 3A state title game.



