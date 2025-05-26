Oxford Regional field set, Rebels to face Murray State on Friday

Ole Miss made a strong run at the end of the season.

The Rebels were rewarded on Monday with the 10th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which begins at 16 locations across the country.

Ole Miss will face Murray State on Friday. Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech round out the field headed to Oxford.

The Rebels were considered for a national top-eight seed, Jay Artigues, the chair of the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee, said on ESPN2 Monday.

“There were some really good teams, whether you’re talking about Coastal (Carolina) or Oregon or Oregon State or whether you’re talking about Ole Miss or Tennessee. There were some really good teams.

“You look at what Ole Miss did at the end of the year. They made their case stronger and stronger each and every day with what they did late in the year and what they did in the SEC Tournament. They positioned themselves into that conversation.”

Ultimately, Oregon State picked up the No. 8 overall seed.

Ole Miss’ regional will be matched with the Athens Regional, featuring No. 7 overall seed Georgia. Binghampton, Oklahoma State and Duke round out the teams headed to Foley Field this weekend. If Georgia wins its regional, the winner of the Oxford Regional will travel to Athens next week for a Super Regional and a bid to the College World Series in Omaha.

Murray State won the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship Saturday with a 10-5 win over Missouri State in Normal, Illinois.

The win gave the Racers their first tournament title as members of The Valley on the heels of winning their first MVC regular season title last week.

The Racers (39-13) won four-straight games in the MVC Tournament with wins over Belmont, Southern Illinois, UIC and Missouri State.

Western Kentucky (46-12) won the Conference USA Tournament Sunday in Lynchburg, Va., beating Jacksonville State, 6-5. The Hilltoppers took two of three from Dallas Baptist earlier in the season and lost a 5-4 decision in 10 innings at national top seed Vanderbilt.

Georgia Tech (40-17) lost to Clemson, 9-4, Saturday in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. The Yellow Jackets were 19-11 in the ACC, 13-6 away from home and 1-2 on neutral fields. Georgia Tech was 0-3 against SEC teams this season, losing twice to Auburn and once to Georgia at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Times for games Friday will be announced later Monday.