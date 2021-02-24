RebelGrove - Brubaker giving everyone a chance for now

Brubaker giving everyone a chance for now
Ryan Brubaker knows what is Important to him when looking at prospective universities. The Cocalico (Pa.) offensive tackle holds academics in high regard, knowing that that opens the door for him to play football at the next level.
"Academics are definitely Important to me," Brubaker said. "My parents always stress 'student' comes before 'athlete' and if it wasn't for the first part, I wouldn't have the other opportunities."
The nation's 149th overall prospect joined Rivals' latest Rivals250 on Tuesday, but he knows that there is plenty of work to be done on and off the field before he is ready.
"That was really cool to see," Brubaker. "But I have loftier goals than that."
Ole Miss offensive line coach Randy Clements offered the 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle in January and despite not ever stepping foot on campus, he is very familiar with what they have to offer.
"Ole Miss is a household name, It's a big-time program," Brubaker said. "I don't know a ton about the school but I have developed a good relationship with coach Clements, he's sent me stuff about the school, and we have a zoom scheduled this week."
Brubaker holds notable offers from Arizona State, Columbia, Duke, Harvard, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Yale. But, he's much more than a football player. The Denver, Pa., native Is a multi-sport athlete and then some.
"I swim in the winter and throw (shot put) for the track team in the spring," Brubaker said. "It's mostly because it all benefits football in their own ways but the lifting, running, and stretching never stops."
Ryan Brubaker also COMES FROM BEHIND TO WIN THE 200 IM.— Cocalico Athletics (@CocalicoSports) January 27, 2021
Eagles showing GRIT TODAY pic.twitter.com/b8FH7Desjz
Despite several Power-5 and Ivy League offers, Brubaker is realistic when it comes to handling his own recruitment during this unique cycle.
"Everyone Is still stuck on phone calls, Zoom calls, text messages, etc.," Brubaker said. "So for now, it's still neck-and-neck."
Brubaker has never been to Oxford, or Mississippi, for that matter, but as referenced above, he knows Ole Miss and Is eager to see more.
"I watched the Outback Bowl," Brubaker said. "It was a huge win for coach (Lane) Kiffin and that program. ...I sort of got a feel for what they offer on the field there."
And even though he is currently In the Keystone State, neither location nor distance will be a factor when he decides.
"For me, personally, no school has a home field advantage," Brubaker said. "Location Is not an issue. ...My parents don't care either, If I am truly wanted somewhere and what the school has to offer on the field and academically suits me, I'm there."
Brubaker is excited for the spring and summer and hopefully will get to take some visits if the NCAA dead period is lifted.
"I'm waiting to see some places in person for sure," Brubaker said.
And Kiffin and Ole Miss is certainly on the itinerary.
"Kiffin has a good track record and is known for turning programs around," Brubaker said. "Everyone I talk to is Impressed by him."