RebelGrove - Brubaker giving everyone a chance for now

Ryan Brubaker knows what is Important to him when looking at prospective universities. The Cocalico (Pa.) offensive tackle holds academics in high regard, knowing that that opens the door for him to play football at the next level.

"Academics are definitely Important to me," Brubaker said. "My parents always stress 'student' comes before 'athlete' and if it wasn't for the first part, I wouldn't have the other opportunities."

The nation's 149th overall prospect joined Rivals' latest Rivals250 on Tuesday, but he knows that there is plenty of work to be done on and off the field before he is ready.

"That was really cool to see," Brubaker. "But I have loftier goals than that."

Ole Miss offensive line coach Randy Clements offered the 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle in January and despite not ever stepping foot on campus, he is very familiar with what they have to offer.

"Ole Miss is a household name, It's a big-time program," Brubaker said. "I don't know a ton about the school but I have developed a good relationship with coach Clements, he's sent me stuff about the school, and we have a zoom scheduled this week."

Brubaker holds notable offers from Arizona State, Columbia, Duke, Harvard, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Yale. But, he's much more than a football player. The Denver, Pa., native Is a multi-sport athlete and then some.

"I swim in the winter and throw (shot put) for the track team in the spring," Brubaker said. "It's mostly because it all benefits football in their own ways but the lifting, running, and stretching never stops."