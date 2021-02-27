RebelGrove - Bubble popped

Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament hopes evaporated Saturday in Nashville.

Playing without its top two players, Vanderbilt was dominant on the offensive end, beating the Rebels, 75-70.

Ole Miss fell to 13-10 overall and 8-8 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt improved to 7-13 overall and 3-11 in the league.

“We had everything to play for and our effort defensively, we couldn’t guard them,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We couldn’t guard them all night. We tried to make a comeback in spots but we couldn’t guard them.”

Ole Miss pulled to within two points, 72-70, late. After Clevon Brown made one free throw to extend Vanderbilt’s lead to three, both Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen missed 3-pointers that would have tied the game. Brown made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left to clinch the Commodores’ win.

Vanderbilt shot 59 percent in the second half and 53 percent for the game, including 11 of 23 3-pointers.

“It’s disappointing,” Davis said. “They out-toughed us in every area.”

Five Vanderbilt players scored in double figures, led by 14 from Trey Thomas. Shuler led Ole Miss with 25 points.

“Seventy (points) was enough for us to win this game,” Davis said. “And we couldn’t guard them. We gave up 75, and that’s the whole thing. In a game like this, where we’re supposed to be the best defensive team in our league or one of the top couple, 70 is plenty. …Our whole problem was on the other end. We couldn’t get stops where we wanted to.”

Ole Miss entered the game on the NCAA Tournament bubble. No more.

“We’re out,” Davis said. “We’re off the bubble. We have to go play for pride and try to win the SEC Tournament championship.”

Ole Miss plays Kentucky Tuesday at 8 p.m. and then entertains Vanderbilt Saturday at 6 p.m.

“There’s still a lot to play for,” Davis said. “If you’re competitive and like basketball, then you like to play and if you can’t get ready for Kentucky, then you shouldn’t play in this league.”