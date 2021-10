Caldwell makes it two in two days for Ole Miss

Southern California Academy (Calif.) shooting guard Robert Cowherd announced his commitment to Ole Miss Thursday evening and now head coach Kermit Davis is back at it, adding another 2022 shooting guard commitment from Faith Family Academy (Texas) prospect TJ Caldwell.

The newest member of the Rebels’ class chose Ole Miss over notable offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, USC and West Virginia.

The Dallas native officially visited both Ole Miss and Arizona State in September and ultimately chose the Rebels due to loving the people inside and outside of the program. The 6-foot-5 guard told RebelGrove.com last month following his official visit that he was impressed with what the staff laid out for him, how they plan to utilize him in their system and the campus and town of Oxford.