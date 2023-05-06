Calvin Harris set a school record with four home runs in the Ole Miss win over Missouri on Saturday.

The Rebels beat the Tigers, 20-14, to salvage the final game of the series, punctuated by Harris’ home runs that accounted for 10 total RBIs which tied the school record first set by Charlie Conerly against Millsaps in 1947.

Harris is the third Southeastern Conference player to hit four home runs in a game, joining Florida’s JJ Schwarz against Stetson in 2015 and Kentucky’s Bill Sandry versus Eastern Kentucky in 1983. It’s the first time it’s happened in a conference game.

“One of the best guys in the lineup and someone who has had a tremendous year,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “I’ve never seen that, four home runs in one day. It’s pretty special.”

Florida State’s Marshall McDougal holds the NCAA record with six home runs against Maryland in 1999.

Harris grounded out in his first at-bat and then hit a two-run home run in the third inning. The junior catcher, then hit a grand slam an inning later, part of a six-run frame. He hit two-run home runs in the sixth and ninth innings, as well.

The Iowa native is the 10th Rebel with at least three home runs in a game. Tim Elko and Jacob Gonzalez did it last season.

Harris also set the total-base school record with 16, breaking Kyle Gordon’s 14 from 1985 against Mississippi College.

Harris has 12 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season.

Ole Miss is 25-23 overall and 6-18 in the SEC. The Rebels host Auburn starting Thursday.