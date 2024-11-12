Ole Miss jumps five spots in CFP after win over Georgia

Ole Miss moved up to No. 11 in the provisional playoff field in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Rebels (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) jumped five spots and into the field after beating Georgia this past Saturday in Oxford, 28-10.

Georgia, meanwhile, fell out of the field, falling to No. 12 after the loss to the Rebels. Georgia is on the outside looking in at the moment because No. 13 Boise State would be in the playoff as the fifth-best conference champion.

The Bulldogs play host to No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday night. A win will move the Bulldogs back into the 12-team bracket with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Oregon maintained the top spot in the rankings and in the projected bracket. Georgia's loss propelled Texas to the No. 2 seed in the bracket and No. 3 overall behind Ohio State. The Big Ten has four teams in the top five as Indiana moved up to No. 5 behind Penn State. The conference is in a great spot to have all four teams in the playoff at the end of the season as both Indiana and Penn State could finish the season 11-1 and miss the Big Ten title game.

Miami dropped all the way to No. 9 in the rankings and the No. 4 seed in the bracket after losing to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

If Tuesday’s results were the final ones, Oregon, Texas, BYU and Miami would get first-round byes. First-round byes. BYU moved up three spots after its 22-21 win at Utah. The Cougars host Kansas Saturday in Provo, Utah.

If Tuesday’s results came to fruition, the first-round matchups would see Boise State play at Ohio State, Ole Miss play at Penn State, Alabama travel to Indiana and Notre Dame head to Knoxville to face Tennessee.

The official CFP field will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8, the day after conference championship games conclude around the country. First-round games will be played Dec. 20 and 21.