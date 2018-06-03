Saturday's schedule was a bit hectic, and it took some strategic planning from the operations team after getting behind schedule to start the day.

Ole Miss held their annual 7v7 tournament, which hosted well over a dozen HS teams from the state of Mississippi. While that took place, a OL/DL camp was going on as well.

While Brandon was the team that came out on top in the end, it wasn't easy. They got down two scores early against Starkville in the semifinal, before mounting a comeback, which was led by 2020 QB Will Rogers, who was the offensive MVP of the day. It was a clean sweep for the Bulldogs from an MVP standpoint. 2019 S/LB Jay Stanley, playing with one hand in a cast, made several plays that just had coaches and other players at a loss for words.

While the 7v7 tournament was finishing up outdoors, several recruits from both inside and outside of the state line were getting registered to camp.