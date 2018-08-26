Ole Miss commit and three-star Charleston (Miss.) CB DeAntre Prince isn't your typical highly-touted recruit. With offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Michigan among others, Prince has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the state of Mississippi. Fans and evaluators wouldn't know that by looking at him, or his social media.

With just one tweet since the month of June, and no interviews since his trip to Ole Miss for a junior day, Prince does his best to stay out of the spotlight. His play has other ideas.

Prince plays QB, WR, CB, S, PR, and KR for Charleston. Russell Johnson

In an interview with RebelGrove.com, Prince talked about his decision, where his recruitment stands, and what's next. "I always knew I wanted to stay close to home," Prince said about his decision to commit to Ole Miss. "I had been thinking about it for quite some time, it was just a matter of doing what i needed to do to make it official." Mississippi has been talked about in recent weeks as one of the states most prone to flips, and the list of examples continues to grow as each signing class passes. Prince doesn't see himself adding to that. "My recruiting process is shut down," he said as he started to smile, just moments after Friday's 41-8 loss to Lafayette. As for a return trip to Oxford to visit Ole Miss this season, Prince said that was more of a "when" he would be able to make it, not "if". Prince's recruitment took off back in February, with offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia before receiving offers from Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M in a matter of weeks. Georgia was his first "big" offer, and there was good reason for that to be the case.

Here’s Ole Miss commitment and three-star Charleston CB DeAntre Prince’s (@prince_deantre) tackle / forced fumble on his first defensive snap in the first quarter. Full coverage @RebelGrove pic.twitter.com/StDxxD8eeD — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) August 25, 2018

"My recruiting process is shut down." — Prince