Charleston CB DeAntre Prince shuts down recruitment to focus on Sr. season
Ole Miss commit and three-star Charleston (Miss.) CB DeAntre Prince isn't your typical highly-touted recruit. With offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Michigan among others, Prince has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the state of Mississippi.
Fans and evaluators wouldn't know that by looking at him, or his social media.
With just one tweet since the month of June, and no interviews since his trip to Ole Miss for a junior day, Prince does his best to stay out of the spotlight. His play has other ideas.
In an interview with RebelGrove.com, Prince talked about his decision, where his recruitment stands, and what's next.
"I always knew I wanted to stay close to home," Prince said about his decision to commit to Ole Miss. "I had been thinking about it for quite some time, it was just a matter of doing what i needed to do to make it official."
Mississippi has been talked about in recent weeks as one of the states most prone to flips, and the list of examples continues to grow as each signing class passes. Prince doesn't see himself adding to that.
"My recruiting process is shut down," he said as he started to smile, just moments after Friday's 41-8 loss to Lafayette.
As for a return trip to Oxford to visit Ole Miss this season, Prince said that was more of a "when" he would be able to make it, not "if".
Prince's recruitment took off back in February, with offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia before receiving offers from Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M in a matter of weeks. Georgia was his first "big" offer, and there was good reason for that to be the case.
Here’s Ole Miss commitment and three-star Charleston CB DeAntre Prince’s (@prince_deantre) tackle / forced fumble on his first defensive snap in the first quarter. Full coverage @RebelGrove pic.twitter.com/StDxxD8eeD— Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) August 25, 2018
"My trip to Athens my 10th grade year was the first camp I ever went to," he said about the offer. "They liked what they saw, but wanted to wait before making it official and offering me."
As for the goal for his senior season, his main goal is likely one that will make the Ole Miss staff happy.
"I really need to get some more weight on me. The newspaper recently listed me at 145 pounds, I just kinda laughed it off," Prince said. "I'm around 175 pounds right now."
Prince will not enroll early, and currently plans to sign in February.
June 22, 2018