Chris Paul ready for his first Ole Miss game day

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

OXFORD | Chris Paul is ready for the pomp, and then he’s ready for the game action.

The transfer linebacker from Arkansas is two weeks until his Ole Miss debut when the Rebels open the season against Furman. With the lofty expectations and desire to live up to his individual potential, this is the eager part of the calendar for Paul.

“I’m ready to get out there in front of those fans and put on a showcase with what we’ve been working on,” Paul said. “The guys feel the same way. Ready to get there in that atmosphere and the Walk of Champions. Put on a show for those fans and give them what they’ve been waiting for.”

Paul played 958 snaps over three seasons with the Razorbacks, giving him a leg up in the middle linebacker responsibilities. He was also here for the spring which elevated his understanding of Pete Golding’s defense. Fine-tuning the knowledge and communication are the preseason goals.

Khari Coleman – at 1,568 snaps – is the only other linebacker on the roster, if Suntarine Perkins sticks as a rush end, with more than 71 career plays, so the ability for Coleman and Paul to communicate is paramount. It’s an urgency to know everything about the new defense.

“For us to the meet the high expectations of everyone this season, the little things are something we have to thrive on, and we have to take the purpose of that,” Paul said. “The linebacker room asks questions and makes sure we understand the scheme to play fast.

“Getting round the guys and getting to know the guys has helped me inside and outside the facility. Throughout the spring I was getting adjusted but now I’m confident and making changes (pre-snap) and knowing the scheme. It’s working in my favor.

Paul missed some time in camp because of a concussion, but he said he’s 100 percent. He’s back in a normal practice jersey instead of the black no-contact attire.

Paul had 67 tackles and six missed tackles last season at Arkansas, with three sacks and eight hurries. He played 447 of his 514 snaps in the box. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder had a season-high 10 tackles against Mississippi State and nine tackles against both LSU and Texas A&M.

“The only things coach has asked me to do every day are lead and give 100 percent,” Paul said.” And coming in, I need to be the force defensively. The Mike linebacker has responsibility on my shoulders. Make sure everybody is in the right gap and gap sound and coverages are there.

"I feel like I’ve taken that on and done a good job. With the help of coach Golding, it’s been so much easier.”

