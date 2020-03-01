News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 13:05:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Christian opens busy recruiting calendar with trip to Ole Miss

Kenji Christian
Kenji Christian (Neal McCready)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Pinson(Pinson Valley), Ala., running back Kenji Christian picked up an Ole Miss offer earlier this year. On Sunday, the first day prospects could have face-to-face contact with college coaches afte...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}