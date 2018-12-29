Last Thursday, in the heat of the Early Signing Period, Montgomery (Ala.) Davis DE Brandon Mack went public with his decision to decommit from Pitt, one that had been rumored to be coming for quite some time. As the calendar begins to turn from 2018 to 2019, Mack's commitment is a step in the right direction for a program that desperately needs momentum. Mack chose Ole Miss over Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, and Auburn among others.

At a position as critical as any in the class, Ole Miss knew they couldn't afford to strike out on the DL. Schools from all over the country are in the process of re-evaluating their boards, and identifying new targets, and if Mack were to be uncommitted come January 1st, schools from all over the country were going to be knocking on his door. They still might. The state of Alabama has been primarily Tyler Siskey's since the end of the season, and if he is able to stay on the road when they can go back out, I don't expect that to change. Recruits have been complimentary of his ability to recruit the area, which is further evidenced by Mack's commitment. I highly doubt Ole Miss is done in that area, either.

Coach Siskey stopped by to retake that picture 😂🔴🔵 #HOTTYTODDY pic.twitter.com/Mv5wNJsRMy — MACKAVELI✨ (@_Mack7) December 4, 2018