Rebels add Giffa, finish out 2025-26 roster

Ole Miss presumably finished out its 2025-26 roster Wednesday, adding former High Point guard Kezza Giffa to its backcourt.

Giffa, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Paris, France, played three seasons at High Point. Last season, Giffa scored 14.6 points per game, adding 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 44 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

As a sophomore at Daytona State, Giffa had 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 40.7 percent from the floor and 34 percent from behind the arc in that season. Giffa played in 14 games as a freshman for UTEP.

Giffa had committed to USC out of the portal but ultimately backed out of that commitment and re-entered the portal. His decision to join Ole Miss should round out the Rebels’ roster.

Ole Miss’ portal haul includes Giffa, Louisville forward/center James Scott and guard Koren Johnson, Kansas wing AJ Storr, LSU forward Corey Chest, Kentucky guard Travis Perry and Butler forward Augusto Cassia.