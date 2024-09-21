Clardy remembers big brother with his play

in other news
Ole Miss picked up an offer Saturday from Rivals250 defensive back Ladarian “Squirrel” Clardy.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Pensacola (Escambia), Fla., chose Ole Miss from a field of more than 30 suitors. Clardy took official visits to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UCF, Vanderbilt and and Florida State.
He’s ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 213 player. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 21 safety and as the No. 38 player in Florida.
Clardy is the 18th player to commit to Ole Miss for the Rebels’ 2025 class. He is the 12th player to be considered a four-star prospect by Rivals. Before Clardy’s commitment, Ole Miss was No. 19 nationally in 2025 recruiting.
Clardy said he has a bond with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin that he doesn't have with any other programs.
Clardy’s brother, Ladarius, was shot and killed in his car on July 1, 2021, in Pensacola. Fifty-eight rounds were fired into the car. Clardy was hit 14 times. He was 18.
Da’Quavion Snowden was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole last year. Amos Snowden was also found guilty and given the same sentence.
Prosecutor Trey Myers said the men thought they were killing Kaderrick Teemer, who allegedly had "a hit" put out on him. Teemer was fatally shot one year later on Oct. 1, 2022, by yet-to-be-found assailants. That shooting happened at a middle school football game.
The elder Clardy was a standout at Escambia. He played at Kennesaw State before his life was cut short. To honor his memory, To honor his memory and legacy, the Ladarius "LD" Clardy Memorial Impact Award is given annually to a member of the program that embodies his love for the game, the example he led by on and off the field, and the level of excellence he would want his teammates to live up to.
This player, according to the Kennesaw State website, upholds the standards of Kennesaw State football, gives unbelievable effort in all areas as a student-athlete, and radiates a positive attitude worthy of wearing jersey No. 13.
“Ladarius was the Gold Standard as a young man, and we are honored to continue remembering his life on the football field each season,” the website reads.
“To continue the memory of their son, Clardy's parents, LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, have established a scholarship foundation in his name. The Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation, identified as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, will be given to a student that plans to or is currently attending college.
“He wasn’t just like a big brother,” Ladarian said in an interview with DoWorkSports. “He was like a father figure.”
Ladarian said his brother “is still living through me.”
“Me losing my big brother didn’t just hurt me,” Ladarian said. “It hurt the community.”
Clardy said he'll be playing for his brother when he takes the field at the college level.
"It took a toll on me but now I use that as extra help," Ladarian said.