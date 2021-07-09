Clayton brings big-time punch to Rebels' DL room
Tupelo (Miss.) strong-side defensive end Jacarius Clayton committed to Mississippi State way back in 2019 when he was a sophomore. Fast forward two years later and he has backtracked on his verbal ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news