RebelGrove - Clayton 'still open' despite longstanding commitment

Jacarius Clayton has been committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs since 2019. But, the Tupelo (Miss.) four-star is not ruling anyone out.

Clayton competed at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Alpharetta, Ga. last weekend and seemed to enjoy himself going up against the best of the best.

"That was my first big-time camp," Clayton said. "We did a lot of combine drills, one-on-ones, it was a mixture of everything really. ...It was a blast."

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was also pretty up front about where things stand right now with his recruitment.

"I'm still open," Clayton said. "I'm looking around and going to find the best fit for me and go with that."

The 111th-ranked prospect highlighted the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oregon Ducks as two programs he is looking at right now.

"I'm hoping to get up to Oregon for an unofficial visit in June," Clayton said. "I talk to coach (Joe) Salave’a a lot."