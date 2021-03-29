RebelGrove - Clayton 'still open' despite longstanding commitment

Clayton 'still open' despite longstanding commitment
Jacarius Clayton has been committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs since 2019. But, the Tupelo (Miss.) four-star is not ruling anyone out.
Clayton competed at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Alpharetta, Ga. last weekend and seemed to enjoy himself going up against the best of the best.
"That was my first big-time camp," Clayton said. "We did a lot of combine drills, one-on-ones, it was a mixture of everything really. ...It was a blast."
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was also pretty up front about where things stand right now with his recruitment.
"I'm still open," Clayton said. "I'm looking around and going to find the best fit for me and go with that."
The 111th-ranked prospect highlighted the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oregon Ducks as two programs he is looking at right now.
"I'm hoping to get up to Oregon for an unofficial visit in June," Clayton said. "I talk to coach (Joe) Salave’a a lot."
Had a great day at the #UAALLAMERICA thanks for the invite @DemetricDWarren 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/H2V51UhydY— J36 (@JacariusC) March 21, 2021
Ole Miss has not slowed down its pursuit of the Mississippi State commit. And new defensive line coach has joined the race since being hired earlier this year.
"I talk to coach (Randall) Joyner every other day," Clayton said. "I pretty much talk to the entire staff. ...I can tell they really want me."
And with Tupelo being just 47 miles down the road, Clayton is no stranger to Oxford.
"I've been there before for things other than football," Clayton said. "I plan on attending their spring game next month, too."
Both Ole Miss and Oregon like Clayton on defense while Mississippi State likes his potential to make an impact on offense. When it's all said and done, though, the No. 12 strongside defensive end in the country had a simple answer.
"I prefer defense but I will do whatever helps the team win," Clayton said.