Comfort not a concern for Ole Miss' Chance Campbell

OXFORD — Chance Campbell could’ve stayed at Maryland and been comfortable in the knowledge he would play a huge role on the Terrapins’ defense.

He’s just not wired that way.

Instead, Campbell transferred to Ole Miss, sight unseen, to be reunited with former Maryland coach DJ Durkin, now the Rebels’ defensive coordinator. His role in Oxford is still to be determined, but that’s not Campbell’s primary concern as Ole Miss continues its preparations for the Sept. 6 season opener versus Louisville in Atlanta.

“I think if you approach the game the right way, you never feel comfortable,” said Campbell, who appeared in 25 games at Maryland, leading the Terrapins with 43 tackles last season despite playing just four games. “At Maryland, I tried to keep that in the back of my mind that it wasn’t a comfortable spot to be and whatever I thought I had established, I needed to kind of reconsider that because your role should change daily.

“I think it’s a good habit to be somewhere where that is a little more overtly obvious. I think that was good for me. I think when you get out of your comfort zone, you can learn a little bit more about yourself.”

Campbell said he didn’t know where he was going when he decided to leave Maryland, but the familiarity with Durkin made his decision much easier.

“I loved everything about Ole Miss and it’s a great fit,” Campbell said. “I married up pretty well. …I knew Coach Durkin, obviously, from the recruiting process at Maryland and from the short time I had with him. When I got in the portal and found out this would be an opportunity, it was comforting again leaving home having a familiar face. That was important. I think a lot of him as a coach and about his ability to develop players.”

Campbell is joining a defense that struggled mightily in all areas last season, likely costing Ole Miss potential wins over Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and maybe even Alabama. Campbell said he’s watched a lot of that film, but he’s not dwelling on a past he wasn’t part of. Instead, he is focused on the present, and he’s liked what he’s seen so far this month from his new teammates.

“Playing with effort and aggression are two really easy things to do,” Campbell said. “Guys are flying around and making plays. It’s important to them. They care about the scheme and doing their job and doing the best they can do to the best of their ability. And they’re just playing together. I think it’s really important to see a defense that’s flying around and everybody knows their job. That’s when some magical stuff starts to happen.”

Campbell said he’s just tried to be himself since arriving in Oxford.

“I try to play with effort and heart and fly around and try to play smart, understand my role on the defense and try to understand what the offense is trying to attack,” Campbell said. “And then I’m physical. I try to throw my body around. Football is a physical game and it says a lot to be able to play that way. I think it’s good for your teammates to be able to see someone who puts their body on the line. So that’s what I’ll try to do.”

Campbell joins a linebacker corps that includes veterans MoMo Sanogo, Lakia Henry, Mark Robinson and Ashanti Sistrunk and talented redshirt freshman Austin Keys, among others. On Sunday, when the Rebels conducted a scrimmage open to media, Campbell worked with both the starting and second-unit defenses. On Thursday, following the Rebels’ practice, he said his spot on the depth chart isn’t something he’s obsessing over.

“I’m not really super concerned about where I am in terms of the depth chart,” Campbell said. “I’m just working on getting better. That’s one of the main reasons I came here. I think I can help. I hoped I’d be able to help Ole Miss but I know for sure they’ll be able to help me. So I know if I just keep getting better personally, I think that’s going to help the team. And that’s why we’re all out there.”